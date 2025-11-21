ProAct IT Group AB: Åsa Regen Jansson appointed interim CFO for Proact

Proact IT Group AB (publ) announces that Åsa Regen Jansson has been appointed interim CFO and member of the Group Management. Åsa succeeds Noora Jayasekara and will take up the position on 1 December 2025.

Åsa Regen Jansson has extensive experience from various senior finance roles, most recently as CFO of Braathens Regional Airlines and previously as interim CFO of Proact IT Group.

''We are happy to welcome Åsa back as interim CFO. Åsa has a good understanding of our business and financial processes, which will ensure continuity during the transition period,'' says Magnus Lönn, President and CEO, Proact IT Group.

As previously announced, the current CFO, Noora Jayasekara, has decided to leave Proact to pursue new challenges outside the company. Åsa will hold the role of interim CFO until a permanent replacement has been appointed.

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Lönn, President & CEO, Proact IT Group AB, +46 70 879 09 79, magnus.lonn@proact.eu

About Proact

Proact is Europe's leading specialist in data and information management with focus on cloud services and data centre solutions. We help our customers to store, connect, protect, secure and drive value through their data whilst increasing agility, productivity and efficiency.

We've completed thousands of successful projects around the world, have more than 4,000 customers and currently manage hundreds of petabytes of information in the cloud. We employ over 1,200 people in 12 countries across Europe and North America.

Founded in 1994, our parent company, Proact IT Group AB (publ), was listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in 1999 (under the symbol PACT). For further information about Proact's activities please visit us at www.proact.eu

Image Attachments

Åsa Regen Jansson