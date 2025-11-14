ProAct IT Group AB: Proact appoints Niklas Jakobsson as Business Unit Director for Nordic & Baltics

Proact IT Group AB (publ) announces that Niklas Jakobsson, former Managing Director for Dell Technologies in Sweden, has been appointed Business Unit Director for Nordic & Baltics and member of the Group Management. He will take up the role on 1 December 2025.

Niklas has extensive experience leading sales and operations teams in the IT industry, most recently as Managing Director for Dell Technologies in Sweden. He is known for his clear leadership and ability to build inclusive, high-performing teams that create long-term value for both customers and employees.

Business Unit Nordic & Baltics consists of Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Estonia and, Latvia. As Business Unit Director, Niklas will be responsible for the strategic development of Proact's services in the region and will drive continued growth and business development. He succeeds President and CEO Magnus Lönn, who has temporarily led the business unit during a transition period.

"I am very much looking forward to taking on the role as Business Unit Director for Nordic & Baltics. Proact has a strong market position and a dedicated team in the region. Together, we will continue to develop the business and create value for our customers," says Niklas Jakobsson.

"We are delighted to welcome Niklas to Proact. With his extensive industry experience and proven ability to lead complex organisations, he will make a significant contribution to driving our growth and further developing our offerings in the region," says Magnus Lönn, President and CEO, Proact IT Group.

Niklas Jakobsson will take up the role of Business Unit Director for Nordic & Baltics on 1 December 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Lönn, President & CEO, Proact IT Group AB, +46 70 879 09 79, magnus.lonn@proact.eu

About Proact

Proact is Europe's leading specialist in data and information management with focus on cloud services and data centre solutions. We help our customers to store, connect, protect, secure and drive value through their data whilst increasing agility, productivity and efficiency.

We've completed thousands of successful projects around the world, have more than 4,000 customers and currently manage hundreds of petabytes of information in the cloud. We employ over 1,200 people in 12 countries across Europe and North America.

Founded in 1994, our parent company, Proact IT Group AB (publ), was listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in 1999 (under the symbol PACT). For further information about Proact's activities please visit us at www.proact.eu

Image Attachments

Niklas Jakobsson