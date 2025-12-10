ProAct IT Group AB: Proact completes cost-efficiency programme

Proact IT Group AB (publ) will complete the cost-efficiency programme, initiated earlier this year, during the fourth quarter of 2025. The quarter's financial results will be impacted by one-off costs of approximately SEK 55 million.

The one-off costs relate primarily to staff reductions and management changes within Business Unit Central and Business Unit West, as well as within Group functions. The programme has strengthened the Group's operational efficiency and created conditions for profitable growth in these parts of the business. At the same time, Business Unit Nordic & Baltics and Business Unit UK have continued to perform well throughout the year.

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Lönn, CEO, Proact IT Group AB, +46 70 879 09 79, magnus.lonn@proact.eu

Åsa Regen Jansson, interim CFO, Proact IT Group AB, +46 722 16 33 74, asa.regen.jansson@proact.eu

This information is information that Proact IT Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-12-10 08:30 CET.