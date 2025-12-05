ProAct IT Group AB: Proact has completed the acquisition of Consular

Proact IT Group AB (publ) announces that the company has completed the acquisition of the Danish IT company Consular ApS, which was announced on 21 October 2025.

The acquisition strengthens Proact's position in infrastructure and cloud solutions in the Nordic market. Consular's extensive experience, strong market position, and expertise in data infrastructure, cloud solutions, and customer-focused IT services complement and enhance Proact's existing offerings.



Consular's revenue for the past twelve months amounts to approximately DKK 86 million and is expected to contribute to continued growth for Proact's Business Unit Nordic & Baltics.

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Lönn, CEO, Proact IT Group AB, +46 70 879 09 79, magnus.lonn@proact.eu

Åsa Regen Jansson, interim CFO, Proact IT Group AB, +46 722 16 33 74, asa.regen.jansson@proact.eu

About Proact

Proact is Europe's leading specialist in data and information management with focus on cloud services and data centre solutions. We help our customers to store, connect, protect, secure and drive value through their data whilst increasing agility, productivity and efficiency.

We've completed thousands of successful projects around the world, have more than 4,000 customers and currently manage hundreds of petabytes of information in the cloud. We employ over 1,200 people in 12 countries across Europe and North America.

Founded in 1994, our parent company, Proact IT Group AB (publ), was listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in 1999 (under the symbol PACT). For further information about Proact's activities please visit us at www.proact.eu

