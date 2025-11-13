ProAct IT Group AB: CFO Noora Jayasekara resigns from Proact

Proact IT Group AB (publ) announces that Noora Jayasekara has decided to resign from her position as CFO. She will remain in her role until a successor has been appointed.

"During her time with us, Noora has helped strengthen Proact's financial structure and laid the foundations for continued profitable growth. I would like to thank her for her dedication and excellent cooperation, and wish her every success in the future," says Magnus Lönn, President and CEO, Proact IT Group.

"I am very grateful for the time I have had working with such committed and talented colleagues. I now feel it is the right moment to explore new opportunities and continue my professional development in a different direction," says Noora Jayasekara.

The recruitment process for a new CFO will begin immediately. Noora will remain in her role until her successor takes up the position, or until March 2026 at the latest.

