CTEK AB: Interim report: "Continued growth for the Group and first quarter with profitability for the Professional division"

January - March 2025

Net sales amounted to SEK 213 million (201). Organically, net sales increased by 5%.

The gross margin was 56.4% (54.0).

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 19 million (19), corresponding to a margin of 9.1% (9.7).

The cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 8 million (45).

"CTEK continued to grow profitability in the first quarter of the year. The Consumer division reported another strong quarter, thereby supporting the Group's growth. It was also gratifying that the Professional division could report a positive EBITDA margin for the first time.", says Henrik Fagrenius, President and CEO of CTEK.

Next phase of the strategic plan for profitable growth

"As previously communicated, during my initial time as CEO at CTEK, I worked together with management to develop a three-phase strategic plan to return the company to profitable growth. We completed the first phase (stability) during the early part of 2024 and we have now made significant progress in the second phase (profitability). We will present more detailed information on what the third phase (profitable growth) will entail for the company at a capital markets day that will be held on 22 May in Stockholm.", says Henrik Fagrenius, President and CEO of CTEK.

Before its publication, this information was inside information and is such that CTEK AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on 6 May 2025 at 07:45 CEST.

