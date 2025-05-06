Acconeer AB: Interim report Q1 2025

In the first quarter 2025, Acconeer's net sales amounted to 13 609 kSEK and the gross margin was 61%. The company sold approximately 300 000 radar sensors and 14 new customer products were launched.

CEO Ted Hansson comments: "Compared to the same period last year, our sales increased by 20% in the quarter. We saw 14 customer products launched, 11 of which are within our focus areas, which is very pleasing and a confirmation that our strategy is the right way forward."

FIRST QUARTER

Net sales for the first quarter amounted to kSEK 13,609 (11,298).

The gross margin on sales of goods was 61 (56) %.

Result after taxes amounted to kSEK -6,796 (-12,241).

Earnings per share before and after dilution was SEK -0.11 (-0.45) SEK.

The cash flow from operating activities was kSEK -6,661 (-12,218).

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER

Acconeer signed a worldwide franchise deal with Future Electronics.

The Board of Directors of Acconeer AB proposed a directed share issue of approximately SEK 25 million and a fully secured rights issue (compensation issue) of approximately SEK 25 million.

Extra general meeting resolved on a directed share issue and a share issue with preferential rights for the company's existing shareholders.

Acconeer announced that the directed share issue to Alps Alpine of approximately SEK 25 million was completed.

Acconeer received order within Cargo Tracking worth USD 160 000.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

Outcome of oversubscribed fully secured rights issue (compensation issue) was announced.

Acconeer received order within level measurement worth USD 125 000.

Acconeer received order in level measurement worth USD 110 000.

The report is attached to this press release and available through Acconeer's website: https://www.acconeer.com/investor_page/home/financial-reports/.

For additional information, please contact:

Ted Hansson, CEO Acconeer, Phone: +46 10218 92 00, E-mail: ir@acconeer.com

This information is information that Acconeer is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-05-06 07:30 CEST.

About Acconeer AB

With ground-breaking technology, Acconeer has developed a radar sensor that opens a new world of interaction. Acconeer Micro Radar Sensor, with low power consumption, high precision, small size and high robustness, is a 60GHz robust and cost-effective sensor for detection, distance measurement, motion detection and camera-supported applications with low power consumption. Acconeer combines the advantage of low power consumption with highly accurate pulsed radar systems of coherent radar, all integrated into a component with a surface area of only 28 mm2. The radar sensor can be included in a range of mobile consumer products, from smartphones to wearables, but also in areas such as robots, drones, the Internet of Things, healthcare, automotive, industrial robots and security and monitoring systems. Acconeer is a semiconductor company and, as a business model, sells hardware to manufacturers of consumer electronics products. Acconeer is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker code ACCON, Redeye is the company's Certified Advisor (CA). For more information: www.acconeer.com.