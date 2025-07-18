Acconeer AB: Interim report Q2 2025

In the second quarter of 2025, Acconeer's net sales amounted to 10,535 kSEK and the gross margin was 60%. The company sold approximately 200,000 radar sensors, and 13 new customer products were launched.

CEO Ted Hansson comments: "We saw a strong growth in level measurement, presence detection and cargo and container monitoring, where we received several large orders. At the same time, the automotive industry continues to be slow, which has a negative impact on the total revenue. However, we see that our revenues from the automotive industry are increasing already in the third quarter and in the medium to long term it looks very promising."

SECOND QUARTER

Net sales for the second quarter amounted to kSEK 10,535 (15,138).

The gross margin on sales of goods was 60 (61)%.

Result after taxes amounted to kSEK -8,133 (-6, 930).

Earnings per share before and after dilution was SEK -0.11 (-0.12) SEK.

The cash flow from operating activities was kSEK -7,508 (-6,280).

FIRST SIX MONTHS

Net sales for the first six months amounted to kSEK 24,144 (26,436).

The gross margin on sales of goods was 61 (59) %.

Result after taxes amounted to kSEK -14,929 (-19,171).

Earnings per share before and after dilution was SEK 0.23 (-0.44).

The cash flow from operating activities was kSEK - 14,169 (-18,498).

Cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet date amounted to kSEK 69,570 (109,017).

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE SECOND QUARTER

Outcome of fully secured rights issue (compensation issue) was announced.

Acconeer received order within level measurement worth USD 125,000.

Acconeer received order in level measurement worth USD 110,000.

Acconeer received order from Chinese BEYD worth USD 183,000.

Acconeer received order from Digital Matter worth USD 340,000.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

No significant events after the end of the period.

The report is attached to this press release and available through Acconeer's website:

