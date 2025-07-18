Anzeige
Freitag, 18.07.2025
Kupfer en mass...: 10 Prozent-Kupfer an der Oberfläche! - Diese Entdeckung könnte zur heißesten Kupferstory des Jahres werden!
WKN: A2H9T4 | ISIN: SE0010546242 | Ticker-Symbol: 2LU
Frankfurt
18.07.25 | 09:15
0,433 Euro
-2,59 % -0,012
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACCONEER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACCONEER AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.07.2025 07:30 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Acconeer AB: Interim report Q2 2025

In the second quarter of 2025, Acconeer's net sales amounted to 10,535 kSEK and the gross margin was 60%. The company sold approximately 200,000 radar sensors, and 13 new customer products were launched.

CEO Ted Hansson comments: "We saw a strong growth in level measurement, presence detection and cargo and container monitoring, where we received several large orders. At the same time, the automotive industry continues to be slow, which has a negative impact on the total revenue. However, we see that our revenues from the automotive industry are increasing already in the third quarter and in the medium to long term it looks very promising."

SECOND QUARTER

  • Net sales for the second quarter amounted to kSEK 10,535 (15,138).
  • The gross margin on sales of goods was 60 (61)%.
  • Result after taxes amounted to kSEK -8,133 (-6, 930).
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution was SEK -0.11 (-0.12) SEK.
  • The cash flow from operating activities was kSEK -7,508 (-6,280).

FIRST SIX MONTHS

  • Net sales for the first six months amounted to kSEK 24,144 (26,436).
  • The gross margin on sales of goods was 61 (59) %.
  • Result after taxes amounted to kSEK -14,929 (-19,171).
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution was SEK 0.23 (-0.44).
  • The cash flow from operating activities was kSEK - 14,169 (-18,498).
  • Cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet date amounted to kSEK 69,570 (109,017).

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE SECOND QUARTER

  • Outcome of fully secured rights issue (compensation issue) was announced.
  • Acconeer received order within level measurement worth USD 125,000.
  • Acconeer received order in level measurement worth USD 110,000.
  • Acconeer received order from Chinese BEYD worth USD 183,000.
  • Acconeer received order from Digital Matter worth USD 340,000.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

  • No significant events after the end of the period.

The report is attached to this press release and available through Acconeer's website: https://www.acconeer.com/investor_page/home/financial-reports/.

For additional information, please contact:
Ted Hansson, CEO Acconeer, Phone: +46 10218 92 00, E-mail: ir@acconeer.com

This information is information that Acconeer is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-18 07:30 CEST.

About Acconeer AB
With ground-breaking technology, Acconeer has developed a radar sensor that opens a new world of interaction. Acconeer Micro Radar Sensor, with low power consumption, high precision, small size and high robustness, is a 60GHz robust and cost-effective sensor for detection, distance measurement, motion detection and camera-supported applications with low power consumption. Acconeer combines the advantage of low power consumption with highly accurate pulsed radar systems of coherent radar, all integrated into a component with a surface area of only 28 mm2. The radar sensor can be included in a range of mobile consumer products, from smartphones to wearables, but also in areas such as robots, drones, the Internet of Things, healthcare, automotive, industrial robots and security and monitoring systems. Acconeer is a semiconductor company and, as a business model, sells hardware to manufacturers of consumer electronics products. Acconeer is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker code ACCON, Redeye is the company's Certified Advisor (CA). For more information: www.acconeer.com.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
