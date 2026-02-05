Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Durchbruch? Warum dieses Projekt Investoren aufhorchen lässt
WKN: A2H9T4 | ISIN: SE0010546242
Frankfurt
05.02.26 | 09:15
1,140 Euro
-0,18 % -0,002
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.02.2026 09:45 Uhr
101 Leser
Acconeer AB: Acconeer receives USD 220 000 order from Future Electronics

The order relates to Acconeer's Pulsed Coherent Radar Module XM132 and will be shipped within the coming six months. The modules will be used for mass production of level measurement devices.

Ted Hansson, CEO Acconeer, comments: "Level sensing remains a strong and growing business segment for us, and the demand for our best-in-class solution is continuously increasing."

In addition to publicly announced orders, Acconeer continuously receives orders of smaller amounts which are not publicly announced as they are not considered to affect the share price.

For additional information, please contact:
Ted Hansson, CEO Acconeer, Phone: +46 10218 92 00, E-mail: ir@acconeer.com

This information is information that Acconeer is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-05 09:40 CET.

About Acconeer AB
With ground-breaking technology, Acconeer has developed a radar sensor that opens a new world of interaction. Acconeer Micro Radar Sensor, with low power consumption, high precision, small size and high robustness, is a 60GHz robust and cost-effective sensor for detection, distance measurement, motion detection and camera-supported applications with low power consumption. Acconeer combines the advantage of low power consumption with highly accurate pulsed radar systems of coherent radar, all integrated into a component with a surface area of only 28 mm2. The radar sensor can be included in a range of mobile consumer products, from smartphones to wearables, but also in areas such as robots, drones, the Internet of Things, healthcare, automotive, industrial robots and security and monitoring systems. Acconeer is a semiconductor company and, as a business model, sells hardware to manufacturers of consumer electronics products. Acconeer is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker code ACCON, Redeye is the company's Certified Advisor (CA). For more information: www.acconeer.com.

