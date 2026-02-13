Acconeer AB: Year-end report January 1 - December 31 2025

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Acconeer's net sales amounted to SEK 17.2 million, an increase of 67% compared to the same period in 2024 and the second consecutive quarter of record sales. For the full year, sales were SEK 57.9 million, an increase of 13% compared to the previous year. The result after tax amounted to SEK -5.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Ted Hansson, CEO, comments: "We continue to grow, especially in our product areas outside the automotive industry where sales increased by 73% compared to the same period last year. We also saw strong momentum in the automotive industry, where we expect a recovery in 2026. Already today, February 13, we have order coverage for 2026 that exceeds the entire 2025 sales in the automotive industry."

FOURTH QUARTER

Net sales for the fourth quarter amounted to kSEK 17,185 (10,280).

The gross margin on sales of goods was 35 (40) %.

Result after taxes amounted to kSEK -5,668 (-7,992).

Earnings per share before and after dilution was SEK -0.08 (-0.13) SEK.

The cash flow from operating activities was kSEK -3,763 (-6,590).

FULL YEAR

Net sales for the full year amounted to kSEK 57,873 (51,320).

The gross margin on sales of goods was 51 (56)%.

Result after taxes amounted to kSEK -20,149 (-31,479).

Earnings per share before and after dilution was SEK -0.29 (-0.60).

The cash flow from operating activities was kSEK -16,910 (-28,984).

Cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet date amounted to kSEK 43,372 (53,757).

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE FOURTH QUARTER

Acconeer received order for occupant detection in public transport worth USD 100,000.

Acconeer received order from Nexty Electronics worth USD 150,000.

Acconeer received order from BEYD worth USD 183,000.

Acconeer received first volume order for next generation radar sensor.

Acconeer received order from Nexty Electronics worth USD 110,000.

Acconeer was awarded design win worth five million SEK for occupant detection in public transport.

Acconeer received USD 230,000 order from Future Electronics.

Acconeer received USD 260,000 order from Nexty Electronics.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

Acconeer published preliminary financial figures for Q4 2025 and intention to carry out a directed share issue to Eiffel Investment Group.

Acconeer resolved on the previously announced directed share issue of approximately SEK 31.7 million to Eiffel Investment Group.

Announcement of notice of Extraordinary General Meeting in Acconeer AB (publ).

Acconeer received USD 220,000 order from Future Electronics.

The report is attached to this press release and available through Acconeer's website.

For additional information, please contact:

Ted Hansson, CEO Acconeer, Phone: +46 10218 92 00, E-mail: ir@acconeer.com

This information is information that Acconeer is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-13 07:30 CET.

About Acconeer AB

With ground-breaking technology, Acconeer has developed a radar sensor that opens a new world of interaction. Acconeer Micro Radar Sensor, with low power consumption, high precision, small size and high robustness, is a 60GHz robust and cost-effective sensor for detection, distance measurement, motion detection and camera-supported applications with low power consumption. Acconeer combines the advantage of low power consumption with highly accurate pulsed radar systems of coherent radar, all integrated into a component with a surface area of only 28 mm2. The radar sensor can be included in a range of mobile consumer products, from smartphones to wearables, but also in areas such as robots, drones, the Internet of Things, healthcare, automotive, industrial robots and security and monitoring systems. Acconeer is a semiconductor company and, as a business model, sells hardware to manufacturers of consumer electronics products. Acconeer is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker code ACCON, Redeye is the company's Certified Advisor (CA). For more information: www.acconeer.com.