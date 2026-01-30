Acconeer AB: Acconeer AB (publ) resolves on the previously announced directed share issue of approximately SEK 31.7 million to Eiffel Investment Group

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, HONG KONG, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE ADDITIONAL REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES. SEE THE "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" SECTION AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Acconeer AB (publ) ("Acconeer" or the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors, subject to subsequent approval by an extraordinary general meeting, has resolved to carry out a directed share issue of approximately SEK 31.7 million (the "Directed Share Issue") to the institutional investor Eiffel Investment Group ("Eiffel"). The proceeds from the Directed Share Issue will primarily be used to accelerate growth while the Company also strengthens the shareholder base. The Board of Directors' resolution regarding the Directed Share Issue is subject to approval by an extraordinary general meeting expected to be held on 19 February 2026. Notice of the extraordinary general meeting will be published through a separate press release.

Thomas Rex, Chairman of the Board of Acconeer, comments: "I am proud and pleased with Acconeer's progress and look to the future with optimism. With this share issue, we are well positioned to capture the significant opportunities we see with our new sensor and larger customers. To a great extent our products contribute to the sustainable development of society, which is important to Acconeer, and we are therefore very pleased to welcome Eiffel, which is known for investing long term in sustainable companies."

Laurent Inglebert, Director at Eiffel Investment Group, comments: "As a specialist in financing the growth of innovative European SMEs, Eiffel Investment Group's Innovation team is keen to participate in this bespoke capital increase. This transaction provides the company with additional resources to support the execution of its technical and commercial development strategy in the promising motion detection sector. We are pleased to support Acconeer at this key stage of its growth journey."

Background and motive

The Directed Share Issue comprises 3,020,000 shares and is subject to subsequent approval by a general meeting. The subscription price corresponds to a premium of approximately 2.1 percent compared to the closing price of the Company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market 30 January 2026. The subscription price has been determined through arm's length negotiations between Eiffel and the Company, in consultation with the Company's financial adviser and based on an analysis of a number of market factors. The Board of Directors' overall assessment is therefore that the subscription price is at market terms. Through the Directed Share Issue, the Company will receive approximately SEK 31.7 million before transaction costs.

To facilitate the completion of the Directed Share Issue, the shares have been subscribed by Nordic Issuing AB in its capacity as issuing agent at an amount of SEK 151,000.00, corresponding to the shares' quota value, for subsequent transfer to Eiffel at a price per share of SEK 10.50, which is ultimately reported to the Company.

The Board of Directors intends to convene an extraordinary general meeting on 19 February 2026 to resolve on approval of the Board of Directors' resolution regarding the Directed Share Issue. Notice of the extraordinary general meeting will be published through a separate press release.

The Board of Directors' considerations

Through the Directed Share Issue, the Company's share capital will increase by SEK 151,000.00, from SEK 3,656,076.60 to SEK 3,807,076.60, through the issue of 3,020,000 new shares, resulting in the total number of shares increasing from 73,121,532 shares to 76,141,532 shares and entailing a dilution of approximately 3.97 percent of the votes and capital for existing shareholders.

Advisers

Sedermera Corporate Finance AB is acting as Sole Bookrunner and Moll Wendén Advokatbyrå AB is acting as legal adviser to the Company in connection with the Directed Share Issue. Nordic Issuing AB is acting as issuing agent.

For additional information, please contact:

Ted Hansson, CEO Acconeer, Phone: +46 10218 92 00, E-mail: ir@acconeer.com

This information is information that Acconeer is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-01-30 18:45 CET.

About Acconeer AB

With ground-breaking technology, Acconeer has developed a radar sensor that opens a new world of interaction. Acconeer Micro Radar Sensor, with low power consumption, high precision, small size and high robustness, is a 60GHz robust and cost-effective sensor for detection, distance measurement, motion detection and camera-supported applications with low power consumption. Acconeer combines the advantage of low power consumption with highly accurate pulsed radar systems of coherent radar, all integrated into a component with a surface area of only 28 mm2. The radar sensor can be included in a range of mobile consumer products, from smartphones to wearables, but also in areas such as robots, drones, the Internet of Things, healthcare, automotive, industrial robots and security and monitoring systems. Acconeer is a semiconductor company and, as a business model, sells hardware to manufacturers of consumer electronics products. Acconeer is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker code ACCON, Redeye is the company's Certified Advisor (CA). For more information: www.acconeer.com.

