Acconeer AB: Acconeer receives A212 order of USD 610,000 from Nexty Electronics

The order relates to Acconeer's A212 pulsed coherent radar sensor for mass production in the automotive industry, where it will be used for multiple in-cabin applications at a European premium car manufacturer. Delivery is planned for the third quarter of 2026.

CEO Ted Hansson comments: "We have previously stated that we believe in growth in the automotive segment in 2026, and are pleased to see it realized in the order book."

In addition to publicly announced orders, Acconeer continuously receives orders of smaller amounts which are not publicly announced as they are not considered to affect the share price.

About Acconeer AB

With ground-breaking technology, Acconeer has developed a radar sensor that opens a new world of interaction. Acconeer Micro Radar Sensor, with low power consumption, high precision, small size and high robustness, is a 60GHz robust and cost-effective sensor for detection, distance measurement, motion detection and camera-supported applications with low power consumption. Acconeer combines the advantage of low power consumption with highly accurate pulsed radar systems of coherent radar, all integrated into a component with a surface area of only 28 mm2. The radar sensor can be included in a range of mobile consumer products, from smartphones to wearables, but also in areas such as robots, drones, the Internet of Things, healthcare, automotive, industrial robots and security and monitoring systems. Acconeer is a semiconductor company and, as a business model, sells hardware to manufacturers of consumer electronics products. Acconeer is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker code ACCON, Redeye Sweden AB is the company's Certified Advisor (CA). For more information: www.acconeer.com.