Acconeer AB: Acconeer receives order of USD 400,000 for occupant detection in public transport

The order comes from JM Elektronik and relates to Acconeer's XM122 pulsed coherent radar module intended for mass production of occupancy sensors in public transport. Deliveries will be made continuously until the end of Q3 2026.

CEO Ted Hansson comments: "We are happy to see that the roll-out of this project is proceeding as planned, and the delivery of XM122 to Sensative via JM Elektronik demonstrates how our radar technology enables new, reliable and cost-effective solutions for smart public transport. We see great potential for presence detection in train environments where precision, robustness and integrity are crucial."

The order announced today relates to the previously communicated design win for implementation with a public transport provider in Europe. In addition to publicly announced orders, Acconeer continuously receives orders of smaller amounts which are not publicly announced as they are not considered to affect the share price.

Ted Hansson, CEO Acconeer, Phone: +46 10218 92 00, E-mail: ir@acconeer.com

