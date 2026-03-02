Anzeige
Montag, 02.03.2026
WKN: A2H9T4 | ISIN: SE0010546242 | Ticker-Symbol: 2LU
Frankfurt
02.03.26 | 11:45
0,974 Euro
-7,59 % -0,080
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Acconeer AB: Acconeer receives order worth USD 180,000 for asset tracking

The order relates to Acconeer's A121 Pulsed Coherent Radar sensor and comes from South African Digital Matter who will use them for mass production of their Barra Radar BLE tracking device. Delivery is planned for the first half of 2026.

CEO, Ted Hansson, comments: "We are pleased to see a new order from Digital Matter, and take it as confirmation that they have built a competitive and in-demand solution based on our radar."

In addition to publicly announced orders, Acconeer continuously receives orders of smaller amounts which are not publicly announced as they are not considered to affect the share price.

For additional information, please contact:
Ted Hansson, CEO Acconeer, Phone: +46 10218 92 00, E-mail: ir@acconeer.com

This information is information that Acconeer is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-03-02 12:05 CET.

About Acconeer AB
With ground-breaking technology, Acconeer has developed a radar sensor that opens a new world of interaction. Acconeer Micro Radar Sensor, with low power consumption, high precision, small size and high robustness, is a 60GHz robust and cost-effective sensor for detection, distance measurement, motion detection and camera-supported applications with low power consumption. Acconeer combines the advantage of low power consumption with highly accurate pulsed radar systems of coherent radar, all integrated into a component with a surface area of only 28 mm2. The radar sensor can be included in a range of mobile consumer products, from smartphones to wearables, but also in areas such as robots, drones, the Internet of Things, healthcare, automotive, industrial robots and security and monitoring systems. Acconeer is a semiconductor company and, as a business model, sells hardware to manufacturers of consumer electronics products. Acconeer is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker code ACCON, Redeye Sweden AB is the company's Certified Advisor (CA). For more information: www.acconeer.com.

