Acconeer AB: Acconeer AB (publ) publishes preliminary financial figures for Q4 2025 and intention to carry out a directed share issue to Eiffel Investment Group

Acconeer AB (publ) ("Acconeer" or the "Company") publishes financial guidance based on preliminary figures for the fourth quarter of 2025. Final figures for the fourth quarter of 2025 will be presented in the Company's year-end report, which will be published on 13 February 2026. The purpose of the disclosure is to provide the market with updated financial information in connection with the Board of Directors' intention to resolve on a directed share issue, subject to subsequent approval by a general meeting, to Eiffel Investment Group ("Eiffel").

Financial development

• achieving the first EBIT-positive quarter during 2025, which the Company achieved in the third quarter of 2025,

• reaching revenue exceeding SEK 300 million in 2027, and

The Board of Directors of Acconeer is in the final stages of negotiations regarding executing a directed share issue to Eiffel. The directed share issue is intended to be resolved with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights and will be subject to subsequent approval by an extraordinary general meeting. Further information about the directed share issue will be published through a separate press release after the Board of Directors has resolved on the issue.

Ted Hansson, CEO Acconeer, Phone: +46 10218 92 00, E-mail: ir@acconeer.com

This information is information that Acconeer is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-01-30 17:40 CET.

