Acconeer AB: Acconeer is awarded design win worth five million SEK for occupant detection in public transport

The design win comes from Swedish IoT company Sensative and is related to Acconeer's radar module XM122 planned for delivery during 2026. By "design win" Acconeer refers to that the company's radar sensor has been selected for use in a customer product, but it is not equivalent to that an order has been placed.

CEO Ted Hansson comments: "Smart presence detection is a use case where we know our Pulsed Coherent Radar technology is a great fit. This design win is a confirmation of the quality and performance of our sensor."

Today's design win is for implementation with a public transport provider in Europe, and follows a previously announced order for the evaluation phase of this project.

