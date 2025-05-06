Kempower Oyj: Insider information: Kempower announces a leadership change; Bhasker Kaushal to be the new CEO

6.5.2025 08:00:00 EEST | Kempower Oyj | Changes board/management/auditors

Kempower Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 6 May 2025 at 8.00 EEST



Insider information: Kempower announces a leadership change; Bhasker Kaushal to be the new CEO



The board of directors of Kempower has appointed Bhasker Kaushal as the new President and Chief Executive Officer of Kempower, following Tomi Ristimäki's decision to step down from his current position as of 2 June 2025. Bhasker Kaushal will start in his new role on 2 June 2025.

Bhasker Kaushal joins Kempower with more than 20 years' experience with global companies, driving strategy development, services, technology leadership and delivering revenue growth. He currently leads Sensitech business at Carrier Corporation, a Fortune 500 company. Bhasker will be based at Kempower's office in Helsinki, Finland.

"I am delighted to welcome Bhasker to Kempower. He has a strong track record of accelerating growth at Carrier. In his previous positions he has demonstrated the strategic insight and vision, developed deep organizational capabilities, and built high-performing teams, important for a CEO of Kempower," said Vesa Laisi, Chair of Kempower's board of directors.

"I am honoured by the opportunity to lead Kempower, a global leader in DC fast-charging solutions, at such an exciting time in its journey. Tomi and the entire Kempower team have done an outstanding job growing and developing the company from a startup into a global industry leader in just a few years. Kempower is now ready for its next growth phase and I'm truly excited to join the team and work together toward our ambitious goals, and deliver value to our customers, employees and shareholders" said Bhasker Kaushal.

"I would like to warmly thank Tomi for his great achievements and significant contributions for Kempower. Tomi joined Kempower in 2019 when Kempower was a small start-up company in a new business of DC fast-charging solutions for electric vehicles. Under his tenure, Kempower has built a strong global position in DC fast-charging market. Tomi is renowned for his strong expertise regarding customers, products, business, as well as for his growth minded leadership that is inspiring for Kempower organization. The company is now at the stage of development where it is a good time to transfer leadership to a new CEO," said Vesa Laisi.

"Leading Kempower during the past 6 years has been a truly unique opportunity and a privilege. I am very proud of developing the company together with whole personnel from a private startup to an industrial scale listed company. I believe that now is a good time both for the company and for me personally to move on. I will be available in an advisory role on an interim basis to support the Kempower and Bhasker Kaushal in his new role" said Kempower's President and CEO Tomi Ristimaki.

Tomi Ristimäki will continue with Kempower until the beginning of December 2025 and support Bhasker Kaushal during the transition period as an advisor.

