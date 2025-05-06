Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: A2AKAU | ISIN: CH0322161768 | Ticker-Symbol: TKPL
Frankfurt
06.05.25 | 11:32
0,800 Euro
+26,98 % +0,170
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TALKPOOL AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TALKPOOL AG 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.05.2025 11:36 Uhr
174 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TalkPool AG: Talkpool secures record EUR 4.5 million in new orders from Pakistan, signalling major turnaround

Finanznachrichten News

CHUR, Switzerland, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkpool has secured new contracts totalling approximately EUR 4.5 million from multiple clients in Pakistan, with all work scheduled for completion in 2025. This represents a pivotal shift with 40% increase compared to previous years' order volumes, positioning Pakistan to become Talkpool's fastest-growing market this year. Notably, orders received between January and April 2025 have already exceeded the company's total revenue for the entire 2024 fiscal year.

Major Network Enhancement Project from a Tier-1 Original Equipment Manufacturer

A tier-1 OEM has entrusted Talkpool with a substantial network redesign initiative, requiring the expansion of Talkpool's technical expert team essentially doubling the engagement from the current team of 65 specialists to 123 specialists. This strategic project focuses on enhancing the integration between radio access networks and core network infrastructure, while improving data management systems that collect, process, and store critical network performance metrics, configuration data, and operational information essential for comprehensive monitoring, analysis, and reporting capabilities.

Auditing quality and environmental protection

Talkpool is ramping up technical audits for optical fiber infrastructure and mobile sites on behalf of the communications regulator. The company has also secured multiple environmental protection approval projects, including a new assignment from one of the largest Telecom Operators.

About Talkpool

As the undisputed market leader for telecommunications network services in Pakistan, Talkpool employs approximately 1200 professionals and maintains a distinguished industry reputation working with all telecommunication Operators and all OEMs for the last 20 years. Talkpool acquired the renowned business from LCC in 2017 and the Pakistani operations is currently converted into the primary export hub for innovative, technology-enabled service offerings.

CONTACT:
magnus.sparrholm@talkpool.com +41 81 250 20 20

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/talkpool-ag/r/talkpool-secures-record-eur-4-5-million-in-new-orders-from-pakistan--signalling-major-turnaround,c4145748

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14365/4145748/3430698.pdf

Release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/talkpool-secures-record-eur-4-5-million-in-new-orders-from-pakistan-signalling-major-turnaround-302447072.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
