Moonpig Group Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 06

6 May 2025

Moonpig Group plc

VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1R, Moonpig Group plc notifies the market that as at 30 April 2025, Moonpig Group plc's ordinary issued share capital consists of 333,845,736 ordinary shares of 10 pence each with voting rights.

Moonpig Group plc does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Moonpig Group plc is 333,845,736.

Enquiries

Moonpig Group Nickyl Raithatha, Chief Executive Officer investors@moonpig.com Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer

About Moonpig

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.

The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.