CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.The Australian dollar fell to 5-day lows of 1.0781 against the NZ dollar and 92.21 against the yen, from early highs of 1.0849 and 93.05, respectively.The aussie edged down to 1.7576 against the euro, from an early low of 1.7486.Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie dropped to 0.6442 and 0.8905 from early lows of 0.6472 and 0.8939, respectively.If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.06 against the kiwi, 86.00 against the yen, 1.84 against the euro, 0.60 against the greenback and 0.86 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX