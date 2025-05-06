WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gartner, Inc. (IT) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $210.9 million, or $2.71 per share. This compares with $210.5 million, or $2.67 per share, last year.Excluding items, Gartner, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $232 million or $2.98 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.72 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 4.2% to $1.534 billion from $1.472 billion last year.Gartner, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $210.9 Mln. vs. $210.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.71 vs. $2.67 last year. -Revenue: $1.534 Bln vs. $1.472 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX