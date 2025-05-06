OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the European on Tuesday.The yen rose to 5-day highs of 162.01 against the euro and 173.39 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 162.95, 191.35 and 174.84, respectively.Against the U.S., the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen advanced to 5-day highs of 144.28, 86.02 and 104.22, respectively.If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 160.00 against the euro, 188.00 against the pound, 171.00 against the franc, 140.00 against the greenback, 83.00 against the kiwi and 101.00 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX