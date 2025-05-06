WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Duke Energy Corp (DUK) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $1.365 billion, or $1.76 per share. This compares with $1.099 billion, or $1.44 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.59 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5% to $8.249 billion from $7.671 billion last year.Duke Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $1.365 Bln. vs. $1.099 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.76 vs. $1.44 last year. -Revenue: $8.249 Bln vs. $7.671 Bln last year.The company has confirmed its 2025 adjusted EPS outlook in the range of $6.17 to $6.42. On average, 19 analysts expect earnings of $6.32 per share for the year.Duke Energy also reaffirmed its long-term adjusted EPS growth rate of 5% - 7% through 2029.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX