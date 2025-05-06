MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Four airports in Moscow were forced to shut down for several hours overnight after Ukrainian drones continued to attack the Russian capital.Russian military claims to have shot down dozens of Ukrainian drones.All the airports have restarted flight services, reports say.Russia retaliated with drone attacks in the Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv, Odesa and Sumy Tuesday.Both sides accused the rival forces of causing casualties in attacks.Ukrainian forces targeted Moscow for the second consecutive night as a unilateral three-day ceasefire that Russian President Vladimir Putin announced is set to come into force later this week. A Victory Day parade, marking the end to World War Two, will be held in Moscow Friday.The Presidents of China, Brazil, Vietnam and Belarus are expected to attend the parade.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX