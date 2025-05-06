WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Constellation Energy Group, Inc. (CEG) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $118 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $883 million, or $2.78 per share, last year.Excluding items, Constellation Energy Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $673 million or $2.14 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.15 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 10.2% to $6.788 billion from $6.161 billion last year.Constellation Energy Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $118 Mln. vs. $883 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.38 vs. $2.78 last year. -Revenue: $6.788 Bln vs. $6.161 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $8.90 - $9.60Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX