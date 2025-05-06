General Atlantic and UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) announce today a strategic partnership focused on private credit opportunities. The collaboration between UBS and General Atlantic Credit (GA Credit) aims to enhance investing clients' and borrowers' access to a broader set of direct lending and other credit products.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250506296938/en/

The partnership formalizes and expands a history of collaboration, bringing together two leading global platforms to create a compelling private credit offering by combining UBS's advisory and investment banking origination capabilities with General Atlantic's extensive global network, sourcing reach across industries and geographies, and recognized leadership as a private credit investor.

Bill Ford, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of General Atlantic, commented: "We are excited to bring together General Atlantic's deep expertise in private credit investing with UBS's strengths in origination, global client relationships, and advisory services. Our complementary cultures position us well to scale a market-leading private credit platform, and we look forward to capturing the most compelling opportunities for our investing clients."

Sergio P. Ermotti, Group Chief Executive Officer of UBS, said: "We're pleased to enter this strategic partnership with General Atlantic, leveraging our two firms' individual strengths to jointly deliver a broader range of innovative private credit solutions. This collaboration is rooted in a shared dedication to client centricity, enabling us to bring to bear the best of both our firms' market leading capabilities across private credit investing, capital markets, and asset management."

Additional information:

This collaboration advances the GA Credit platform by unlocking differentiated access to proprietary deal flow, delivering customized solutions across the capital structure and business lifecycle, and adding a complementary strategy to Atlantic Park, which will benefit from expanded origination opportunities through the partnership. It also marks a significant step in UBS's growth ambitions for its Global Banking capital markets platform, enhancing its scale and capabilities.

GA Credit will be responsible for leading the investment activities, leveraging UBS's origination capabilities, and managing a dedicated private credit team formed through the integration of professionals from both GA Credit and UBS Asset Management's Credit Investments Group (CIG). Through this collaboration, CIG will have the ability to source incremental private credit assets for its multi-credit strategies.

The strategic partnership will focus on providing senior secured direct lending financing to companies in North America and Western Europe. It will strengthen UBS's Investment Bank private markets capabilities, particularly in the Americas, by providing private credit solutions across mid- and large-cap structures, including both corporate and sponsor-backed assets in a capital efficient way.

Advisors

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton Garrison LLP served as legal counsel to General Atlantic. Latham Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to UBS.

About UBS

UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. UBS manages $6.2 trillion of invested assets as per the first quarter of 2025. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions, and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm operates in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

About General Atlantic

General Atlantic is a leading global investor with more than four and a half decades of experience providing capital and strategic support to over 830 companies throughout its history. Established in 1980, General Atlantic continues to be a dedicated partner to visionary founders and investors seeking to build dynamic businesses and create long-term value. The firm leverages its patient capital, operational expertise, and global platform to support a diversified investment platform spanning Growth Equity, Credit, Climate, and Sustainable Infrastructure strategies. General Atlantic manages approximately $108 billion in assets under management, inclusive of all strategies, as of March 31, 2025, with more than 900 professionals in 20 countries across five regions. For more information on General Atlantic, please visit: www.generalatlantic.com.

About General Atlantic Credit

General Atlantic Credit ("GA Credit") is the dedicated credit investment platform within General Atlantic, a leading global growth investor. GA Credit leverages a demonstrated track record of strategic credit partnerships across market cycles and capital structures alongside General Atlantic's more than 45 years of domain expertise and company-building capabilities. GA Credit's Atlantic Park strategy provides flexible capital to high-quality companies seeking a strategic partner at various stages of the corporate and economic lifecycle. This partnership approach enables Atlantic Park to create customized capital solutions tailored to a company's specific capital needs.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250506296938/en/

Contacts:

UBS Group AG and UBS AG

Media contact

Switzerland: +41-44-234 85 00

UK: +44-207-567 47 14

Americas: +1-212-882 58 58

APAC: +852-297-1 82 00

www.ubs.com/media

General Atlantic

media@generalatlantic.com