Iridium Communications Inc.: Iridium Equips 9603 Module with Enhanced Short Burst Data Capabilities for Government Users

MCLEAN, Va., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: IRDM), a leading provider of global voice and data satellite communications, today announced a special U.S. government version of the Iridium® 9603 module built for Enhanced Short Burst Data (ESBD). ESBD is a low-latency and secure messaging service designed to provide optimal transmission security (TRANSEC) for the U.S. government and approved allies.

The ESBD version can act as a drop-in replacement for the existing Iridium 9603 Short Burst Data® (SBD®) module. Alongside Iridium's known reliability and resiliency, Iridium 9603 ESBD can deliver secure one- or two-way messaging with an increased payload capacity for mobile-originated (MO) and mobile-terminated (MT) messages. Example applications range from command and control (C2) and image data transfer to personnel and asset tracking.

"Iridium 9603 ESBD is a testament to Iridium's commitment to investing in secure, low-latency solutions that address threats in the changing global environment," said Scott Scheimreif, executive vice president, government programs, Iridium. "The new module offers end-to-end communication security for critical operations, helping ensure warfighters can exchange vital information with confidence - no matter the environment. This capability not only safeguards mission success but also reflects the Department of Defense's trust in Iridium's proven technology, network reliability, and operational excellence."

The upgraded module represents the latest innovation of Iridium to support the Enhanced Mobile Satellite Services (EMSS) program, a decades-long partnership that delivers truly global standard and secure voice, broadcast, PTT, and other services to an unlimited number of Department of Defense and DoD-approved subscribers anywhere on Earth. Iridium 9603 ESBD is targeted to be made available to EMSS-approved value-added manufacturers in July.

With its unique low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network, Iridium provides resilient L-band connectivity and unparalleled global coverage that does not encounter permanent line-of-sight blockages faced by geostationary (GEO) systems. This helps to ensure the delivery of mission-critical communications for the DoD and other federal agencies. Whether in high-risk combat zones or during inclement weather events, the Iridium network provides pole-to-pole satellite communications that keep users connected when it's needed most, making it critically important for the Joint All Domain Command and Control's (JADC2) Primary, Alternate, Contingency, and Emergency (PACE) communications architecture.

About Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations, and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2024, Iridium acquired Satelles and announced the Iridium Satellite Time and Location® service. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM. For more information about Iridium products, services, and partner solutions, visit www.iridium.com.

