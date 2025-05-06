WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $28.3 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $32.4 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.Excluding items, Energizer Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $49.4 million or $0.67 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 0.1% to $662.9 million from $663.3 million last year.Energizer Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $28.3 Mln. vs. $32.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.39 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue: $662.9 Mln vs. $663.3 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX