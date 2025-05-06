COLUMBUS (dpa-AFX) - American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $800.2 million, or $1.50 per share. This compares with $1.003 billion, or $1.91 per share, last year.Excluding items, American Electric Power Co Inc reported adjusted earnings of $823.3 million or $1.54 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.40 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 8.7% to $5.463 billion from $5.026 billion last year.American Electric Power Co Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $800.2 Mln. vs. $1.003 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.50 vs. $1.91 last year. -Revenue: $5.463 Bln vs. $5.026 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $5.75 to $5.95Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX