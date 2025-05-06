BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Marriott International Inc. (MAR) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $665 million, or $2.39 per share. This compares with $564 million, or $1.93 per share, last year.Excluding items, Marriott International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $645 million or $2.32 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.25 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 4.8% to $6.263 billion from $5.977 billion last year.Marriott International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $665 Mln. vs. $564 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.39 vs. $1.93 last year. -Revenue: $6.263 Bln vs. $5.977 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.57 to $2.62 Full year EPS guidance: $9.82 to $10.19Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX