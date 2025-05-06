Lahontan Gold Corp: Lahontan Submits Notice of Intent for Additional Drilling at Santa Fe

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG)(OTCQB:LGCXF) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that it has submitted an amended Notice of Intent ("NOI") to the Federal Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") for additional exploration and resource definition drilling at its Santa Fe Mine project located in Nevada's prolific Walker Lane gold belt. The NOI proposes eight additional drill sites from which multiple drill holes can be completed. The amended NOI provides planning flexibility for the upcoming drill program, adding additional sites to those already permitted. The Company expects approval of the NOI shortly.

Ms. Kimberly Ann, Lahontan Gold Executive Chair, President, CEO, and Founder commented: "Lahontan is eager to begin its 2025 exploration and resource definition drilling program at Santa Fe. Our geologic team has identified several areas in the Slab and York resource areas where carefully targeted drilling can add geologic data and also provide material for additional metallurgical test work. The Company expects to mobilize a drill rig soon after we receive approval of the NOI from the BLM".

About Lahontan Gold Corp.

Lahontan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mine development and mineral exploration company that holds, through its US subsidiaries, four top-tier gold and silver exploration properties in the Walker Lane of mining friendly Nevada. Lahontan's flagship property, the 26.4 km2 Santa Fe Mine project, had past production of 359,202 ounces of gold and 702,067ounces of silver between 1988 and 1995 from open pit mines utilizing heap-leach processing*. The Santa Fe Mine has a Canadian National Instrument 43-101 compliant Indicated Mineral Resource of 1,539,000 oz Au Eq (grading 0.99 g/t Au Eq) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 411,000 oz Au Eq (grading 0.76 g/t Au Eq), all pit constrained (Au Eq is inclusive of recovery, please see Santa Fe Project Technical Report*). The Company plans to continue advancing the Santa Fe Mine project towards production, update the Santa Fe Preliminary Economic Assessment, and drill test its satellite West Santa Fe project during 2025. For more information, please visit our website: www.lahontangoldcorp.com

* Please see the "Preliminary Economic Assessment, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Santa Fe Project", Authors: Kenji Umeno, P. Eng., Thomas Dyer, PE, Kyle Murphy, PE, Trevor Rabb, P. Geo, Darcy Baker, PhD, P. Geo., and John M. Young, SME-RM; Effective Date: December 10, 2024, Report Date: January 24, 2025. The Technical Report is available on the Company's website and SEDAR+.

