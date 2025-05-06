Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2025) - Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a strategic exploration contract with Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. (QMET). This contract encompasses comprehensive district-wide exploration targeting natural hydrogen (H2) and helium along the geologically significant Cobequid and Chedabucto fault systems in Nova Scotia. Under this strategic agreement, QMET has committed to providing direct financial compensation to QIMC in recognition of QIMC's specialized expertise and high-value exploration services.

This agreement marks a significant advancement in QIMC's strategic expansion in natural hydrogen exploration," stated John Karagiannidis, CEO and Chairman of QIMC. "Our collaboration with QMET, bolstered by the expert guidance from our partners at INRS, positions us strongly to validate and further expand our unique exploration model. We expect this initiative to significantly enhance our understanding of hydrogen potential within the region, thereby driving sustainable growth and value for our shareholders."

Under the terms of the agreement, QIMC will implement its proprietary exploration methodologies, including advanced soil gas surveys optimized for detecting hydrogen and helium. These surveys will be supplemented with state-of-the-art Audio Magnetotelluric (AMT) and Gamma Radiometric geophysical surveys. This initiative leverages QIMC's proven expertise and builds upon the successful identification of high-potential hydrogen zones at its flagship St-Bruno-de-Guigues property in Quebec.

The Cobequid and Chedabucto fault areas share critical geological characteristics with QIMC's Quebec-based properties, notably elevated geothermal gradients and heightened concentrations of elements, such as potassium, thorium, and uranium. These elements are known catalysts for radiolytic hydrogen generation. Furthermore, the region features sedimentary sequences exceeding 8,000 meters in thickness, composed of alternating porous and impermeable rock layers, as well as anticline structures associated with saline diapirs-geological features ideal for hydrogen and helium accumulation, confirmed by previous soil sampling conducted in 2024.

Richard Penn, President of QMET, commented: "We are excited to partner with QIMC in this strategic exploration initiative. QIMC's advanced methodologies and successful track record in natural hydrogen exploration align with our goal to thoroughly evaluate and capitalize on Nova Scotia's hydrogen resource potential. We anticipate this project will lead to meaningful discoveries and opportunities for future development."

QIMC will collaborate closely with the Institute National de la Recherche Scientifique (INRS), whose expertise was instrumental in developing QIMC's successful hydrogen exploration model.

The Company intends to replicate its successful exploration model across additional jurisdictions and anticipates further announcements regarding future projects and collaborations.

Further updates and exploration results will be communicated as they become available.

About Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC)

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company dedicated to exploring and harnessing the potential of Canada's abundant resources. With properties in Ontario and Québec, QIMC is focused on specializing in the exploration of white (natural) hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits. QIMC is committed to sustainable practices and innovation. With a focus on environmental stewardship and cutting-edge extraction technology, we aim to unlock the full potential of these materials to drive forward clean energy solutions to power the AI and carbon-neutral economy and contribute to a more sustainable future.

For more information about Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. and its products, please visit www.qimaterials.com.

QUÉBEC INNOVATIVE MATERIALS CORP.

