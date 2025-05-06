Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2025) - Universal Digital Inc. (CSE: LFG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Christian Kaczmarczyk has joined the board of directors. Mr. Kaczmarczyk is currently a Principal at Third Prime, a venture capital firm that supports early-stage companies in the digital asset, industrial tech, and fintech sectors. At Third Prime, he leads investments into crypto and digital asset companies. He previously held roles at BlockFi, FalconX, and Bison Trails (acquired by Coinbase), and has advised numerous crypto ventures. He also serves on the board of the Wisconsin School of Business. Mr. Kaczmarczyk holds a BA in Economics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Mr. Kaczmarczyk has also been appointed to the Company's Audit Committee and Investment Committee.

The Company also announces that Mr. Jon Bey and Mr. Blair Jordan have resigned from the board of directors, effective immediately. The Company extends its sincere gratitude to Mr. Bey and Mr. Jordan for their contributions and leadership during their tenure and wishes them success in their future endeavors.

RSU Grants

The Company also announces the grant of 200,000 RSUs to Mr. Kaczmarczyk pursuant to the Company's long-term incentive plan. The RSUs will vest in eight equal quarterly installments over a two-year period from the date of grant.

"We are thrilled to welcome Christian to the board of Universal Digital," said Tim Chan, Chief Executive Officer. "His deep experience in venture capital and digital assets, combined with his global network and strategic insight, will be instrumental as we scale our investment platform and pursue opportunities across the blockchain and Web3 ecosystem."

About Universal Digital Inc.

Universal Digital Inc. is a Canadian investment company focused on digital assets, businesses and private and publicly listed entities that are involved in high-growth industries, with a particular focus on blockchain, cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency technologies. The Company aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth through a diversified investment approach, and to participate in the transformation of global finance through the integration of digital asset strategies.

