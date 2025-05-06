WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $24.64 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $42.63 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.Excluding items, Datadog, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $167.91 million or $0.46 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 24.6% to $761.55 million from $611.25 million last year.Datadog, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $24.64 Mln. vs. $42.63 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.07 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue: $761.55 Mln vs. $611.25 Mln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.40 - $0.42 Next quarter revenue guidance: $787 - $791 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.67 - $1.71 Full year revenue guidance: $3.215 - $3.235 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX