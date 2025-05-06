BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Despite winning the German general election, conservative leader Friedrich Merz failed to win enough votes in the parliament to get elected as chancellor.In the first round of voting held on Tuesday, Merz received 310 votes, six short of majority in the 630-member lower house of parliament.The Bundestag will reconvene for another round of voting, and the session can be run up to a maximum of 14 days.This is a significant blow to the Christian Democrat leader, who formed an alliance with the Christian Social Union and the center-left Social Democrats, which together have 328 seats and a parliamentary majority.But Merz apparently did not get the support of 18 lawmakers of his coalition, reports say.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX