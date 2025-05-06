WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $479 million, or $8.24 per share. This compares with $403 million, or $6.97 per share, last year.Excluding items, TransDigm Group Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $529 million or $9.11 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $8.95 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 12.0% to $2.150 billion from $1.919 billion last year.TransDigm Group Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $479 Mln. vs. $403 Mln. last year. -EPS: $8.24 vs. $6.97 last year. -Revenue: $2.150 Bln vs. $1.919 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $35.51 - $37.43 Full year revenue guidance: $8,750 - $8,950 MlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX