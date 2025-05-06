BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Monday, Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) maintained its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025, while trimming gross fee revenue outlook.For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $9.82 to $10.19 per share on gross fee revenues between $5.365 billion and $5.475 billion, with worldwide comparable systemwide constant currency RevPAR growth of 1.5 to 3.5 percent.Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $9.82 to $10.19 per share on gross fee revenues between $5.37 billion and $5.48 billion.On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $10.09 per share on revenues of $26.29 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.For the first quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.57 to $2.62 per share on gross fee revenues between $1.380 billion and $1.395 billion, with worldwide comparable systemwide constant currency RevPAR growth of 1.5 to 2.5 percent.The Street is looking for earnings of $2.68 per share on revenues of $6.71 billion for the quarter.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX