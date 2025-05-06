TRU Precious Metals Corp.: TRU Announces Commencement of Drilling at Golden Rose

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV:TRU)(OTCQB:TRUIF)(FSE:706) ("TRU" or the "Company") is pleased to report that drilling has commenced on an approximate 1,800 metres 2025 diamond drilling program at the Golden Rose Project ("Golden Rose"). Golden Rose is strategically located along the gold deposit bearing Cape Ray - Valentine Lake Shear Zones in Central Newfoundland.

The target area for the 2025 drilling program is focused upon a portion of the Mark's Pond to Rich House "exploration fairway." (see News Release dated April 03, 2025). This exploration fairway was selected for the 2025 drill program based upon its interpreted prospectivity and to comply with certain drilling commitments required prior to early July 2025 pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement with Quadro Resources, as modified, on the Staghorn licenses, which comprise part of the exploration fairway. (see News Releases dated June 16, 2022 and August 18, 2022). The Staghorn licenses represent less than 12% of the total Golden Rose licenses area.

Concurrently, the Company has recently completed its revised and refined geological and structural property-wide synthesis of Golden Rose and is now advancing an assessment of the outcomes of this work. The completed models identify numerous targets with potential for orogenic gold mineralization across the nearly 300 sq. kilometres ("km") land package. This pipeline of quality exploration targets will be validated by field work prior to drilling.

TRU CEO Steve Nicol commented: "We are very pleased to announce the commencement of the 2025 drill program at the Mark's Pond to Rich House exploration fairway which represents the first area to be tested among the multiple prospective targets emerging from our geological and structural site-wide model. I look forward to updating investors on the results of this initial drilling program, and upon our ongoing assessment of other emerging target areas, as results from each become available."

About TRU Precious Metals Corp.

TRU (TSXV:TRU, OTCQB:TRUIF, FSE:706) is on a mission to build long-term shareholder value through prudent natural resource property development. The company's flagship project is the Golden Rose Project a regional-scale 297.50 km2 land package in Central Western Newfoundland (includes a 33.25 km2 package of claims over which TRU has an option with TSX-listed Quadro Resources to acquire up to an aggregate 65% ownership) which straddles a 45 km strike length along the gold deposit-bearing Cape Ray - Valentine Lake Shear Zone, directly between Calibre Mining's Valentine Project and AuMEGA Metals' Cape Ray Gold Project. TRU is currently focused on efficiently discovering the full gold and copper potential at Golden Rose, targeting continuity along this proven gold bearing trend. The Golden Rose Project is currently subject to an Earn-In Agreement with TSX-listed Eldorado Gold Corporation ("Eldorado"), whereby Eldorado has the option to fund CAD15.25M in cash payments and exploration expenditures over 5 years to earn an 80%-interest in the Golden Rose project. Please refer to the July 30th, 2024 press release for further details of the agreement.

TRU is approximately 36%-owned by European strategic investor Ormonde Mining plc (AQSE:ORM).

Acknowledgement

TRU would like to thank the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for financial support through the Junior Exploration Assistance Program and the Federal Government for its critical mineral assistance funding for the exploration activities at Golden Rose.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding Golden Rose, the Company's exploration programs and results, and commodities prices that are believed by management to be reasonable in the circumstances, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation: mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on Golden Rose; the exploration potential of Golden Rose and the nature and style of mineralization at Golden Rose; risks inherent in mineral exploration activities; volatility in precious metals and base metals prices; volatility in economic conditions and financial markets; and those other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements herein. Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements herein except as required by applicable securities laws.

This press release is solely the responsibility of TRU, and Eldorado is not in any way responsible or liable for the contents hereof.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

