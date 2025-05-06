Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2025) - Kairos Pharma, Ltd. (NYSE American: KAPA) today announced its participation in the D. Boral Capital Inaugural Global Conference, taking place May 14, 2025, at The Plaza Hotel in New York City.

John Yu, MD, CEO and Chairman, will be hosting one-on-one meetings on May 14th from 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. (ET).

To register for one-on-one meetings with management at The Plaza Hotel in New York City, interested parties should contact John Perez at jperez@dboralcapital.com.

About Kairos Pharma, Ltd.

Based in Los Angeles, California, Kairos Pharma Ltd. (NYSE American: KAPA) aims to work at the forefront of oncology therapeutics, utilizing structural biology to overcome drug resistance and immune suppression in cancer. Our lead candidate, ENV105, is an antibody that targets CD105 - a protein identified as a key driver of resistance to various cancer treatments. Elevation of CD105 in response to standard therapy results in resistance and disease relapse. ENV105 aims to reverse drug resistance by targeting CD105 and restore the effectiveness of standard therapies across multiple cancer types. Currently, ENV105 is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for castrate-resistant prostate cancer and a Phase 1 trial for lung cancer aimed at addressing significant unmet medical needs. For more information, visit kairospharma.com.

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is an investment bank headquartered in New York which provides advisory and financing solutions to middle market and emerging growth companies. The Company has a proven track record of offering strategic guidance to clients across the globe in any sector, with access to capital from the USA, Asia, Europe, Middle East, and Latin America.

D. Boral Capital is a leader on Wall Street, having aggregated over $25 billion in capital across approximately 350 transactions through various product types.

Source: Kairos Pharma, Ltd.

SOURCE: D.Boral Capital