Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2025) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has sent >99.99% Si02 samples purified previously through lab testing with NREL (US Dept of Energy), using traditional calcination and leaching techniques, to UC Davis for further purification using the femtosecond laser. On June 19th, 2024 Homerun announced the successful production of 99.999% Si02 using femtosecond thermal laser purification of raw silica sand from the Company's Belmonte Silica Resource in Bahia, Brazil. UC Davis will now start the laser purification process with Homerun's already purified silica sand from NREL to test whether the laser purification can achieve even higher purity levels.



As Dorfner Anzaplan GmbH continues to develop final calcination and leaching test work, process design and the CAPEX estimate for our initial 120,000 tonnes per year silica processing plant in Belmonte, Homerun would like to make it clear to shareholders that the advanced purification work completed by UC Davis will be complimentary to the planned production of the Homerun Ultra-Pure Silica Sand with less than 100 ppm of impurities. Higher silica content and lower impurities correlate directly with higher market prices.

Since the origin of the Company's high purity silica plan, Homerun has worked to achieve the highest levels of silica purity for both known industrial uses and emerging markets like battery anode materials. According to ICCSINO, the global output of anode materials in 2024 was 2.1673 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 23%, of which China's anode material share further increased to 98.5 %. In terms of sales volume.

Homerun is also working with UC Davis to process the Company's Silica Sand to Silicon and Silicon Carbide. Silicon currently represents a small, but growing percentage of the Li-ion anode market. Production capacity of silicon anode materials is estimated to be less than 2% of the total anode market, by weight. While silicon's potential for high energy density and faster charging is significant, graphite remains the dominant anode material. The silicon anode market is experiencing rapid growth, with projections exceeding $15 billion by 2035, according to a report by IDTechEx.

UC Davis Partnership

Homerun and Bahia Graphite Corp. have an investment commitment to the research and development partnership with the University of California at Davis (UC-Davis). The UC-Davis Material Science and Engineering's materials research and development is conducted in the laboratories headed by Prof. Subhash Risbud. Prof. Risbud and his students are mandated to utilize their extensive expertise to continue to pioneer disruptive processing methods and advanced materials product development for the silica and graphite provided by Homerun and Bahia Graphite. The focus is on scaling production where all commercial outcomes will target zero waste and zero emissions as all industrial streams are integrated into commercial advanced materials and industrial outputs.

NREL (US Dept of Energy) Partnership

Homerun and NREL are conducting their partnership under a co-operative research and development agreement (CRADA) with the United States Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). NREL has completed the following works under the current CRADA:

Developed thermal cycle testing plan;

Screened purification methods by thermal and thermochemical processes;

Measured Homerun sand particle size distributions;

Measured Homerun sand heat capacity;

Measured Homerun sand acid utilization;

The Parties are now actively working within the partnership to develop commercialization strategies for the Enduring Energy Storage System.

Executive Director Appointment - Welcoming Stephen Burega

Homerun is also pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Burega as a new Executive Director. With more than 30 years of leadership experience across the finance, mining, communications, and public affairs sectors, Stephen brings a proven track record of strategic execution and organizational growth.

For nearly two decades, Stephen has been a key figure in the mining exploration industry, guiding companies through complex regulatory environments and capital markets while advancing exploration initiatives. His executive experience spans both private and publicly traded firms, where he has consistently delivered results through operational discipline and strong stakeholder engagement.

Stephen's reputation as a transformative leader is built on his ability to align corporate strategy with investor expectations, cultivate high-performing teams, and drive sustainable, long-term value. His expertise encompasses financial management, investor relations, public affairs, and corporate development, making him a versatile and strategic asset to any organization.

A trusted advisor to boards, governments, and institutional stakeholders, Stephen brings to Homerun Resources a forward-thinking approach grounded in governance, agility, and strategic foresight. His leadership will play a critical role as the company continues to expand its presence in competitive global markets.

We are excited to welcome Stephen Burega to the Homerun team and look forward to his contributions as we enter this next phase of revenue growth.

About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com)

Homerun (TSXV: HMR) is a vertically integrated materials leader revolutionizing green energy solutions through advanced silica technologies. As an emerging force outside of China for high-purity quartz (HPQ) silica innovation, the Company controls the full industrial vertical from raw material extraction to cutting-edge solar, battery and energy storage solutions. Our dual-engine vertical integration strategy combines:

Homerun Advanced Materials

Utilizing Homerun's robust supply of high purity silica sand and quartz silica materials to facilitate domestic and international sales of processed silica through the development of a 120,000 tpy processing plant.

Pioneering zero-waste thermoelectric purification and advanced materials processing technologies with University of California - Davis.

Homerun Energy Solutions

Building Latin America's first dedicated high-efficiency, 365,000 tpy solar glass manufacturing facility and pioneering new solar technologies based on years of experience as an industry leader in developing photovoltaic technologies with a specialization in perovskite photovoltaics.

European leader in the marketing, distribution and sales of alternative energy solutions into the commercial and industrial segments (B2B).

Commercializing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Energy Management and Control System Solutions (hardware and software) for energy capture, energy storage and efficient energy use.

Partnering with U.S. Dept. of Energy/NREL on the development of the Enduring long-duration energy storage system utilizing the Company's high-purity silica sand for industrial heat and electricity arbitrage and complementary silica purification.

With six profit centers built within the vertical strategy and all gaining economic advantage utilizing the Company's HPQ silica, across, solar, battery and energy storage solutions, Homerun is positioned to capitalize on high-growth global energy transition markets. The 3-phase development plan has achieved all key milestones in a timely manner, including government partnerships, scalable logistical market access, and breakthrough IP in advanced materials processing and energy solutions.

Homerun maintains an uncompromising commitment to ESG principles, deploying the cleanest and most sustainable production technologies across all operations while benefiting the people in the communities where the Company operates. As we advance revenue generation and vertical integration in 2025, the Company continues to deliver shareholder value through strategic execution within the unstoppable global energy transition.

FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250964

SOURCE: Homerun Resources Inc.