WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a digital-led business transformation and services company, today announced that it has been recognized as a 'Leader' in the 2024 ISG Provider LensTM Intelligent Enterprise Automation Services Quadrant in both the US and Europe.

In the area of Intelligent Automation, ISG highlighted WNS-Vuram's (a WNS company) extensive portfolio of hyperautomation services powered by proprietary IP and strong partnerships with industry-leaders. These services include process discovery and analytics, intelligent business process management and low-code platforms, process automation, intelligent document processing, and Gen AI. In addition, WNS-Vuram's Hyperapps accelerator, which rapidly identifies intelligent automation use cases for business processes and delivers hyperautomation applications was also identified as a unique differentiator. The ISG report highlights WNS' ability to integrate intelligent automation with deep domain expertise and strong partnerships to improve the company's competitive position in both the US and European markets.

WNS-Vuram's unique capabilities were also recognized in ISG's Next-Gen Automation quadrant. The report highlights the company's use of private AI models leveraging deep, learning-based ML models and Gen AI into hyperautomation workflows as key strengths. WNS-Vuram's success in designing customized UIs for low-code applications, enhancing its Gen AI capabilities, and creating industry-specific automation solutions were also noted as market differentiated.

"We are proud to be recognized by ISG for our efforts in intelligent automation services. Our ability to collaborate with clients and create industry and domain-specific next-gen solutions leveraging Gen AI for hyperautomation is delivering truly impactful business outcomes. In this rapidly-evolving AI landscape, we will continue to invest, innovate, and 'co-create' ahead-of-the-curve solutions that enable business transformation for our clients," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

"WNS-Vuram's technically superior hyperautomation expertise, 3i Delivery Framework and HyperApps Factory ensure successful IEA implementations. Its comprehensive tech stack provides seamless integration across the automation lifecycle, from process mining to orchestration. WNS-Vuram's Gen AI infusion through Large Language Models (LLMs), private AI, and advanced pattern recognition systems, supported by a robust CoE and domain-specific expertise, enables enterprise-wide automation deployments, delivering measurable business impact for enhanced CX and accelerated growth," said Mark Purdy Principal Analyst, ISG and Ashwin Gaidhiani Research Partner and Lead Analyst, ISG.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a digital-led business transformation and services company. WNS combines deep domain expertise with talent, technology, and AI to co-create innovative solutions for over 700 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of March 31, 2025, WNS had 64,505 professionals across 64 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.wns.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250502636151/en/

Contacts:

Investors:

David Mackey

EVP Finance Head of Investor Relations

WNS (Holdings) Limited

+1 (646) 908-2615

david.mackey@wns.com

Media:

Archana Raghuram

EVP Global Head Marketing Communications

WNS (Holdings) Limited

+91 (22) 4095 2397

archana.raghuram@wns.com; pr@wns.com