Trident Resources Corp.: Trident Resources Receives Drill Permits for its High-Grade Gold Projects Located in Saskatchewan; Plans for Upcoming Drill Programs

Vancouver, BC, May 06, 2025)) ("Trident" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment has issued two exploration permits for the Contact Lake and Preview SW Gold Deposits. Both deposits are located on the Contact Lake Gold Property, one of Trident Resources' three wholly owned gold and copper projects in Saskatchewan. Trident looks forward to conducting drill programs at the past producing Contact Lake mine site and the Preview SW deposit, which host historical gold resources. This will be the first exploration program at the Contact Lake mine site in almost thirty years.

Trident's Project Portfolio Map:

https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/projects/contact-gold-project/#&gid=1&pid=1

Jon Wiesblatt, Chief Executive Officer of Trident, commented: "Strategic capital continues to flow into the district, underscoring the immense potential of one of the last underexplored greenstone belts in Saskatchewan, Canada. With the drill permits now in hand, we will be finalizing plans for the upcoming program and will be mobilizing this summer with a strong treasury to conduct a 5,000m program. The Contact Lake mine site, home to a past producing, high-grade gold mine, has not been the recipient of any exploration work in many decades. The mine was closed in the late 1990's due to low gold prices. With the strengthening gold price and the potential to expand the resource base Trident is in an excellent position to unlock significant value at the project. This is the initial step in determining how we advance to a much larger exploration program to test the regional potential."

Contact Lake Gold Project Plan View:

https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_gallery/album-2/lg/ContactLakeGoldProject2.jpg

The exploration drill program will comprise approximately 5,000 metres and is scheduled to commence this summer at the Contact Lake mine site, where approximately 3,800m are planned. Drill activities will then move to the Preview SW deposit area where approximately 1,200m are planned. Further details on the upcoming drill campaign are forthcoming.

Contact Lake 2025 Planned Drilling Map:

https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/images/Contact-Lake-2025-Exploration-Plans.jpg

The Contact Lake mine produced 188,185 ounces of gold from 1,006,673 tonnes of ore at a head grade of 6.16 g/t Au between 1994 to 1998 with an overall reported mill recovery rate of 95%. The Cameco Corporation Contact Lake Operations Final Report (1999) stated that seven historical resource blocks with a total of 47,738 contained ounces of gold were left unmined. Trident Resources intends to investigate the unmined historical reserves (CESL estimate 1993) and expand the deposit, which remains open along strike and at depth. Trident believes there is great opportunity at Contact Lake given the existing underground infrastructure and tremendous exploration potential. Analytical results from historical drill programs at the Contact Lake deposit demonstrate the potential for both wide bulk-tonnage intercepts and high-grade discoveries.

See below a few historical assay results at Contact Lake that this 2025 drill program will follow up on:

Contact Lake Gold Deposit - Historical Drill Intercepts Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Description TU89-22 31.0 55.0 24.0 8.05 length weighted average TU89-102 73.0 121.1 48.1 3.93 length weighted average TU89-125 56.0 76.5 20.5 12.81 length weighted average TU89-127 39.5 57.8 18.3 10.41 length weighted average TU92-308 295.5 344.5 49.0 3.91 length weighted average TU90-146 205.3 205.9 0.6 2,616.00 single assay TU92-316 138.3 138.8 0.5 94.06 single assay Notes:



*Analytical data sourced from Cameco historical records



*Historical sampling was discontinuous - data gaps were assigned a zero value



*Intervals are drilled intercepts and do not reflect true thickness

The Preview SW Deposit, located 2.4 km from the Contact Lake Deposit, is host to a historical (2022) mineral resource estimate based on a database of 191 drill holes for a total of 31,943 metres.

Historical Gold Resources Estimate for Preview SW Deposit Deposit Category Tonnes Grade (g/t Au) Au Ounces Cut-off Grade Preview SW Deposit Indicated 5,457,000 1.56 273,000 0.4 g/t Au Preview SW Deposit Inferred 5,852,000 1.40 263,000 0.4 g/t Au Notes:



*These Historical Mineral Resource values are estimates of quantity, grade and metal content of the deposits

*Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability

*Effective Date: October 31, 2022; a gold price of $1,700.00 USD was used to calculate the MRE

Some significant historical assay results from Preview SW include:

Preview SW Gold Deposit - Historical Drill Intercepts Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Description PR86-17 66.9 115.4 48.5 3.71 length weighted average PR87-29 46.2 58.9 12.7 17.59 length weighted average PR87-31 24.7 60.2 35.5 5.60 length weighted average PR87-54 153.6 165.3 11.7 13.14 length weighted average Notes:



*Analytical data sourced from Cameco historical records



*Historical sampling was discontinuous - data gaps were assigned a zero value



*Intervals are drilled intercepts and do not reflect true thickness

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Trident Resources as well as Qualified Person.

About Trident Resources Corp.:

Trident Resources Corp. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of advanced-stage gold and copper exploration projects in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company is advancing its 100% owned Contact Lake and Greywacke Lake projects which host significant historical gold resources located within the prospective and underexplored La Ronge Gold Belt, as well as the 100% owned Knife Lake copper project which contains a historical copper resource.

For further information, please contact:

Trident Resources Corp.

Jonathan Wiesblatt, Chief Executive Officer

Email: Jon.Wiesblatt@tridentresourcescorp.com

For further information contact myself or:

Andrew J. Ramcharan, PhD, P.Eng., Corporate Communications

?

Trident Resources Corp.

?Telephone: 647-309-5130

?Toll Free: 800-567-8181

?Facsimile: 604-687-3119

www.tridentresourcescorp.com



?NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements