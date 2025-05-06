WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Curis Inc (CRIS) announced Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at -$10.62 million, or -$1.25 per share. This compares with -$11.88 million, or -$2.05 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.26 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 13.9% to $2.38 million from $2.09 million last year.Curis Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: -$10.62 Mln. vs. -$11.88 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$1.25 vs. -$2.05 last year. -Revenue: $2.38 Mln vs. $2.09 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX