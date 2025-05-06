Sono Group N.V.: Sono Hits the Road: Confirmed Trade Show Appearances Across Europe in 2025

Munich, Germany, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The solar technology company Sono Group N.V. (OTCQB: SEVCF) (hereafter referred to as "Sono Group" or "Sono", parent company to Sono Motors GmbH or "Sono Motors") is pleased to announce its confirmed participation in several major European trade shows throughout 2025. These events span key markets in commercial transportation, public transit, and logistics, providing Sono with a strong platform to showcase its solar integration technology for trucks, trailers, buses, and coaches.



Sono will be present at the following trade shows in 2025:



- Transport Logistic - Munich, Germany - June

As Europe's leading platform for logistics, mobility, and supply chain management, this event offers Sono a direct line to commercial fleet operators and logistics providers - key audiences for solar-powered trailer and truck solutions aimed at reducing fuel costs and emissions.



- UITP Global Public Transport Summit - Hamburg, Germany - June

With its strong focus on sustainable urban mobility, UITP is the ideal stage for Sono to present its solar bus technology to city transport authorities, OEMs, and public operators, aligning with the Company's mission to decarbonize public transportation systems globally.



- NUFAM - Karlsruhe, Germany - September

Positioned at the heart of Europe's commercial vehicle industry, NUFAM attracts fleet managers, integrators, and industry media. It provides an excellent opportunity for Sono to deepen relationships in the trailer and truck segment and showcase real-world pilot applications of its technology.



- Busworld Europe - Brussels, Belgium - October

The go-to event for the international bus and coach market, Busworld allows Sono to connect with global OEMs and unveil new solar-powered applications for electric and hybrid buses, supporting its scale-up strategy in the growing e-mobility ecosystem.



- Solutrans - Lyon, France - October

A leading trade show for innovations in freight and urban delivery vehicles, Solutrans is highly relevant for Sono's solar trailer solutions and lightweight integrations. It supports the Company's expansion into refrigerated and last-mile delivery fleets across Europe.



At each of these shows, the Sono team will be available to meet with customers, partners, and collaborators interested in solar-powered solutions for commercial vehicles. The Company looks forward to meaningful conversations, knowledge exchange, and the opportunity to explore new pilot projects and long-term partnerships.



To stay up to date on Sono's trade show appearances and announcements, including any changes or additions to the schedule, interested parties are encouraged to follow Sono on its official social media channels.



For inquiries or to schedule a meeting with the Sono team, please reach out via the contact details below.



END





ABOUT SONO GROUP N.V.

Sono Group N.V. (OTCQB: SEVCF) and its wholly owned subsidiary Sono Motors GmbH are on a pioneering mission to accelerate the revolution of mobility by making every commercial vehicle solar. Our disruptive solar technology has been developed to enable seamless integration into all types of commercial vehicles to reduce the impact of CO2 emissions and pave the way for climate-friendly mobility. For more information about Sono Group N.V., Sono Motors, and their solar solutions, visit sonogroupnv.com and sonomotors.com. Follow us on social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, BlueSky, Truth Social, and X.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "aim", "forecast", "project", "target", "will" and similar expressions (or their negative) identify certain of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are statements regarding the intentions, beliefs, or current expectations of the Company and its subsidiary Sono Motors GmbH (together, the "companies"). Forward-looking statements involve inherent known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future and could cause the companies' actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, risks, uncertainties and assumptions with respect to: the Company's ability to uplist to the Nasdaq Capital Market, including meeting the initial listing requirements; the Company's ability to satisfy the conditions precedent set forth in its recent securities purchase agreement ("Securities Purchase Agreement") and exchange agreement ("Exchange Agreement") entered into with YA II PN, Ltd. ("Yorkville"); the timing of closing the transactions contemplated by the Securities Purchase Agreement and the Exchange Agreement; the impact of the transactions contemplated by the Exchange Agreement and Securities Purchase Agreement on the Company's operating results; our ability to maintain relationships with creditors, suppliers, service providers, customers, employees and other third parties in light of the performance and credit risks associated with our constrained liquidity position and capital structure; our ability to comply with OTCQB continuing standards; our ability to achieve our stated goals; our strategies, plan, objectives and goals, including, among others, the successful implementation and management of the pivot of our business to exclusively retrofitting and integrating our solar technology onto third party vehicles; our ability to raise the additional funding required beyond the investment from Yorkville to further develop and commercialize our solar technology and business as well as to continue as a going concern. For additional information concerning some of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could affect our forward-looking statements, please refer to our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on our website at ir.sonomotors.com. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond our ability to control or estimate precisely, such as the actions of courts, regulatory authorities and other factors. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

CONTACT SONO GROUP N.V.

Press: press@sonomotors.com | ir.sonomotors.com/news-events

Investors: ir@sonomotors.com | ir.sonomotors.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sonogroupnv