Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bohr-Jackpot: Silberunternehmen meldet herausragende Ergebnisse und steigert Ressourcenpotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 548236 | ISIN: CA03074G1090 | Ticker-Symbol: RE8
Tradegate
05.05.25 | 07:30
1,110 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERIGO RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERIGO RESOURCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0801,12016:13
1,0801,12015:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.05.2025 13:36 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amerigo Resources Ltd: Amerigo Announces Results of AGM

Finanznachrichten News

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG; ARREF:OTC) ("Amerigo" or the "Company") announces the results of voting at its 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") held on May 5, 2025.

A total of 68,548,449 common shares were voted at the AGM, representing 41.70% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the AGM, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

NameVotes by
Proxy For		Votes by
Proxy
Withheld		Percentage
of Votes by
Proxy For		Percentage of Votes by Proxy
Withheld
Klaus Zeitler59,443,1881,663,79997.28%2.72%
Robert Gayton60,549,547557,44099.09%0.91%
Alberto Salas60,538,121568,86699.07%0.93%
George Ireland59,791,8881,315,09997.85%2.15%
Aurora Davidson60,602,932504,05599.18%0.82%
Margot Naudie59,905,7531,201,23498.03%1.97%

Detailed voting results for the 2025 Annual General Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

About Amerigo

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile ("Codelco"), the world's largest copper producer.

Amerigo produces copper concentrate and molybdenum concentrate as a by-product at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco's El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; Listing: ARG:TSX.

For further information, please contact:

Aurora DavidsonGraham Farrell
President and CEOInvestor Relations
(604) 697 6207(416) 842-9003
ad@amerigoresources.com
graham@northstarir.ca

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.