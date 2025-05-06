Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bohr-Jackpot: Silberunternehmen meldet herausragende Ergebnisse und steigert Ressourcenpotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40A34 | ISIN: US53947R1059 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
06.05.25 | 15:42
95,38 US-Dollar
-1,43 % -1,39
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LOAR HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOAR HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
06.05.2025 14:38 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Loar Holdings Inc.: Loar Holdings Inc. Announces Date and Time for First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

Finanznachrichten News

WHITE PLAINS, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR), will report Q1 2025 earnings before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

A conference call will follow at 10:30a.m., Eastern Time. To participate in the call telephonically please dial +1 877-407-0670 / +1 215-268-9902. International participants can find a list of toll-free numbers here. A live audio webcast will also be available at the following link as well as through the Investor section of Loar Holdings website; https://ir.loargroup.com

The webcast will be archived and available for replay later in the day.

About Loar Holdings Inc.

Loar Holdings Inc. is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components that are essential for today's aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar has established relationships across leading aerospace and defense original equipment manufacturers and Tier Ones worldwide.

Contact

Ian McKillop
Loar Holdings Inc. Investor Relations
IR@loargroup.com

SOURCE: Loar Group Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/loar-holdings-inc.-announces-date-and-time-for-first-quarter-2025-earnings-co-1023969

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.