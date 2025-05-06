Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Marathon Petroleum Corp. Reports First-Quarter 2025 Results

FINDLAY, Ohio, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

First -quarter net loss attributable to MPC of $(74) million, or $(0.24) per diluted share mainly due to execution of second largest planned maintenance quarter in MPC history

$2.0 billion of adjusted EBITDA, supported by the strength of the Midstream business

Executing Natural Gas & NGL growth strategy with MPLX's agreement to acquire 100% ownership in BANGL, LLC and FID of the Traverse natural gas pipeline

$1.3 billion of capital returned, inclusive of $1.1 billion of share repurchases

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) today reported net loss attributable to MPC of $(74) million, or $(0.24) per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, compared with net income attributable to MPC of $937 million, or $2.58 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.

The first quarter of 2025 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) was $2.0 billion, compared with $3.3 billion for the first quarter of 2024. Adjustments are shown in the accompanying release tables.

"Our first quarter results reflect the safe and successful execution of the second largest planned maintenance quarter in our company's history and strong commercial performance," said President and Chief Executive Officer Maryann Mannen. "Our Midstream business delivered an 8% increase in segment adjusted EBITDA over the prior year, and executed on our Natural Gas and NGL growth strategies. For our refining business, we are positioned to meet summer demand as seasonal trends are expected to improve margins and we remain constructive on its long-term outlook. We believe we are positioned over time to deliver peer-leading capital returns."

Results from Operations

Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions)

2025



2024 Refining & Marketing segment adjusted EBITDA $ 489

$ 1,986 Midstream segment adjusted EBITDA

1,720



1,589 Renewable Diesel segment adjusted EBITDA

(42)



(90) Subtotal

2,167



3,485 Corporate

(210)



(228) Add: Depreciation and amortization

18



24 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,975

$ 3,281













Refining & Marketing (R&M)

Segment adjusted EBITDA was $489 million in the first quarter of 2025, versus $2.0 billion for the first quarter of 2024. R&M segment adjusted EBITDA was $1.91 per barrel for the first quarter of 2025, versus $8.22 per barrel for the first quarter of 2024. Segment adjusted EBITDA excludes refining planned turnaround costs, which totaled $454 million in the first quarter of 2025 and $647 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease in segment adjusted EBITDA was driven primarily by lower market crack spreads.

R&M margin was $13.38 per barrel for the first quarter of 2025, versus $19.35 per barrel for the first quarter of 2024. Crude capacity utilization was 89%, resulting in total throughput of 2.8 million barrels per day (bpd) for the first quarter of 2025.

Refining operating costs were $5.74 per barrel for the first quarter of 2025, versus $6.06 per barrel for the first quarter of 2024.

Midstream

Segment adjusted EBITDA was $1.7 billion in the first quarter of 2025, versus $1.6 billion for the first quarter of 2024. The results were primarily driven by higher throughputs and growth from equity affiliates.

Renewable Diesel

Segment adjusted EBITDA was $(42) million in the first quarter of 2025, versus $(90) million for the first quarter of 2024. The improvement in segment results was primarily due to increased utilization, particularly at our Martinez Renewables facility, and higher margins.

Corporate and Items Not Allocated

Corporate expenses totaled $210 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared with $228 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Financial Position, Liquidity, and Return of Capital

As of March 31, 2025, MPC had $3.8 billion of cash and cash equivalents, including $2.5 billion of cash at MPLX, and $5 billion available on its bank revolving credit facility.

On February 10, 2025, the company issued $2.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of unsecured senior notes. The senior notes offering was intended to replace the $750 million of senior notes that matured in September 2024 and refinance the $1.25 billion of senior notes that matured on May 1, 2025.

In the first quarter, the company returned approximately $1.3 billion of capital to shareholders. As of March 31, 2025, the company has $6.7 billion available under its share repurchase authorizations.

Strategic Update

MPC's Refining & Marketing 2025 capital spending outlook includes continued high-return investments at its Los Angeles, Galveston Bay and Robinson refineries. In addition to these multi-year investments, the company is executing shorter-term projects that offer high returns through margin enhancement and cost reduction.

Los Angeles : An investment targeted at improving the refinery's competitiveness by integrating and modernizing utility systems to improve reliability and increase energy efficiency. It is also intended to address a regulation mandating emissions reductions for all Southern California refineries. Capital spend in 2025 is expected to be $100 million with completion targeted for year-end 2025.

: An investment targeted at improving the refinery's competitiveness by integrating and modernizing utility systems to improve reliability and increase energy efficiency. It is also intended to address a regulation mandating emissions reductions for all Southern California refineries. Capital spend in 2025 is expected to be $100 million with completion targeted for year-end 2025. Robinson : A project that will increase the refinery's flexibility to optimize jet fuel production to meet growing demand. Capital spend in 2025 is expected to be $150 million, with another $50 million in 2026. The project's estimated completion is by year-end 2026.

: A project that will increase the refinery's flexibility to optimize jet fuel production to meet growing demand. Capital spend in 2025 is expected to be $150 million, with another $50 million in 2026. The project's estimated completion is by year-end 2026. Galveston Bay: A 90 thousand barrel per day high-pressure distillate hydrotreater (DHT) that will upgrade high-sulfur distillate to higher-value ultra-low sulfur diesel. Capital spend in 2025 is expected to be $200 million, with another $575 million in 2026 and 2027. Completion of the DHT is expected by year-end 2027.

MPC's Midstream segment is expanding its Permian to Gulf Coast integrated value chain, progressing long-haul pipeline growth projects to support expected increased producer activity, and investing in Permian and Marcellus processing capacity in response to producer demand. Updates include:

Newly Announced

BANGL Pipeline : MPLX announced the strategic acquisition of the remaining 55% of BANGL, LLC for $715 million, resulting in 100% ownership. The system transports natural gas liquids from the Permian basin to markets along the Gulf Coast, and will connect to MPLX's announced Gulf Coast fractionation facilities. The transaction is expected to close in July, subject to customary closing conditions.

: MPLX announced the strategic acquisition of the remaining 55% of BANGL, LLC for $715 million, resulting in 100% ownership. The system transports natural gas liquids from the Permian basin to markets along the Gulf Coast, and will connect to MPLX's announced Gulf Coast fractionation facilities. The transaction is expected to close in July, subject to customary closing conditions. Traverse Pipeline : MPLX and its partners announced FID of the Traverse Pipeline, a bi-directional pipeline designed to transport 1.75 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) of natural gas along the Gulf Coast between Agua Dulce and the Katy area. The pipeline enhances optionality for shippers to access multiple premium markets, and is expected in service in 2027.

: MPLX and its partners announced FID of the Traverse Pipeline, a bi-directional pipeline designed to transport 1.75 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) of natural gas along the Gulf Coast between Agua Dulce and the Katy area. The pipeline enhances optionality for shippers to access multiple premium markets, and is expected in service in 2027. Matterhorn Express Pipeline : MPLX has entered into an agreement to increase its stake in the joint venture that owns and operates the Matterhorn Express pipeline by 5% for $151 million, bringing MPLX's total interest in the pipeline to 10%. The pipeline is designed to transport up to 2.5 bcf/d of natural gas from the Permian basin to the Katy area near Houston. The transaction is expected to close in second quarter of 2025, subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions.

: MPLX has entered into an agreement to increase its stake in the joint venture that owns and operates the Matterhorn Express pipeline by 5% for $151 million, bringing MPLX's total interest in the pipeline to 10%. The pipeline is designed to transport up to 2.5 bcf/d of natural gas from the Permian basin to the Katy area near Houston. The transaction is expected to close in second quarter of 2025, subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions. Crude Gathering: MPLX expanded its crude oil value chain by acquiring gathering businesses from Whiptail Midstream, LLC for $237 million. These San Juan basin assets consist primarily of crude and natural gas gathering systems in the Four Corners region, and enhance supply to MPC's refining systems.

Ongoing

Gulf Coast Fractionators : Two 150 thousand barrel per day fractionation facilities near MPC's Galveston Bay refinery. The fractionation facilities are expected in service in 2028 and 2029. MPC is contracting with MPLX to purchase offtake from the fractionators, which MPC intends to market globally.

: Two 150 thousand barrel per day fractionation facilities near MPC's Galveston Bay refinery. The fractionation facilities are expected in service in 2028 and 2029. MPC is contracting with MPLX to purchase offtake from the fractionators, which MPC intends to market globally. LPG Export Terminal : A strategic partnership with ONEOK, Inc. to develop a 400 thousand bpd LPG export terminal and an associated pipeline, which is anticipated in service in 2028.

: A strategic partnership with ONEOK, Inc. to develop a 400 thousand bpd LPG export terminal and an associated pipeline, which is anticipated in service in 2028. BANGL Pipeline : Expanding from 250 thousand bpd to 300 thousand bpd, which is anticipated to come online in the second half of 2026. This pipeline will enable liquids to reach MPLX's Gulf Coast fractionators.

: Expanding from 250 thousand bpd to 300 thousand bpd, which is anticipated to come online in the second half of 2026. This pipeline will enable liquids to reach MPLX's Gulf Coast fractionators. Blackcomb and Rio Bravo Pipelines : Progressing with an expected in-service date in the second half of 2026. These pipelines are designed to transport natural gas from the Permian to domestic and export markets along the Gulf Coast.

: Progressing with an expected in-service date in the second half of 2026. These pipelines are designed to transport natural gas from the Permian to domestic and export markets along the Gulf Coast. Secretariat : A 200 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d) processing plant is expected online in the fourth quarter of 2025, increasing MPLX's gas processing capacity in the Permian basin to 1.4 bcf/d.

: A 200 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d) processing plant is expected online in the fourth quarter of 2025, increasing MPLX's gas processing capacity in the Permian basin to 1.4 bcf/d. Harmon Creek III : A 300 mmcf/d processing plant and 40 thousand bpd de-ethanizer, expected online in the second half of 2026. This complex will increase MPLX's processing capacity in the Northeast to 8.1 bcf/d and fractionation capacity to 800 thousand bpd.

Second-Quarter 2025 Outlook

Refining & Marketing Segment:



Refining operating costs per barrel(a) $ 5.30 Distribution costs (in millions) $ 1,525 Refining planned turnaround costs (in millions) $ 265 Depreciation and amortization (in millions) $ 410





Refinery throughputs (mbpd):



Crude oil refined

2,775 Other charge and blendstocks

170 Total

2,945





Corporate (includes $20 million of D&A) $ 220





(a)Excludes refining planned turnaround and depreciation and amortization expense.

Conference Call

At 11:00 a.m. ET today, MPC will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the reported results and provide an update on company operations. Interested parties may listen by visiting MPC's website at www.marathonpetroleum.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website for two weeks. Financial information, including the earnings release and other investor-related materials, will also be available online prior to the conference call and webcast at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream and midstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions, except per-share data)

2025



2024 Revenues and other income:









Sales and other operating revenues $ 31,517

$ 32,706 Income from equity method investments

230



204 Net gain on disposal of assets

-



20 Other income

103



281 Total revenues and other income

31,850



33,211 Costs and expenses:









Cost of revenues (excludes items below)

29,360



29,593 Depreciation and amortization

793



827 Selling, general and administrative expenses

783



779 Other taxes

227



228 Total costs and expenses

31,163



31,427 Income from operations

687



1,784 Net interest and other financial costs

304



179 Income before income taxes

383



1,605 Provision for income taxes

37



293 Net income

346



1,312 Less net income attributable to:









Redeemable noncontrolling interest

-



10 Noncontrolling interests

420



365 Net income (loss) attributable to MPC $ (74)

$ 937











Per share data









Basic:









Net income (loss) attributable to MPC per share $ (0.24)

$ 2.59 Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions)

313



361











Diluted:









Net income (loss) attributable to MPC per share $ (0.24)

$ 2.58 Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions)

313



362













Capital Expenditures and Investments (unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions)

2025



2024 Refining & Marketing $ 362

$ 290 Midstream

386



327 Renewable Diesel

1



1 Corporate(a)

27



18 Total $ 776

$ 636













(a)Includes capitalized interest of $18 million and $12 million for the first quarter 2025 and the first quarter 2024, respectively.

Refining & Marketing Operating Statistics (unaudited)

Dollar per Barrel of Net Refinery Throughput

Three Months Ended March 31,



2025



2024 Refining & Marketing margin(a) $ 13.38

$ 19.35 Less:









Refining operating costs(b)

5.74



6.06 Distribution costs(c)

5.77



5.85 Other income(d)

(0.04)



(0.78) Refining & Marketing segment adjusted EBITDA $ 1.91

$ 8.22











Refining planned turnaround costs $ 1.77

$ 2.68 Depreciation and amortization

1.58



1.84 Fees paid to MPLX included in distribution costs above

3.86



4.00













(a)Sales revenue less cost of refinery inputs and purchased products, divided by net refinery throughput. (b)Excludes refining planned turnaround and depreciation and amortization expense. (c)Excludes depreciation and amortization expense. (d)Includes income or loss from equity method investments, net gain or loss on disposal of assets and other income or loss.

Refining & Marketing - Supplemental Operating Data

Three Months Ended March 31,



2025



2024 Refining & Marketing refined product sales volume (mbpd)(a)

3,446



3,242 Crude oil refining capacity (mbpcd)(b)

2,963



2,950 Crude oil capacity utilization (percent)(b)

89



82











Refinery throughputs (mbpd):









Crude oil refined

2,623



2,427 Other charge and blendstocks

226



229 Net refinery throughputs

2,849



2,656











Sour crude oil throughput (percent)

46



46 Sweet crude oil throughput (percent)

54



54











Refined product yields (mbpd):









Gasoline

1,485



1,370 Distillates

1,029



936 Propane

67



64 NGLs and petrochemicals

162



166 Heavy fuel oil

74



69 Asphalt

74



81 Total

2,891



2,686 Inter-region refinery transfers excluded from throughput and yields above (mbpd)

44



73













(a) Includes intersegment sales. (b) Based on calendar day capacity, which is an annual average that includes downtime for planned maintenance and other normal operating activities.

Refining & Marketing - Supplemental Operating Data by Region (unaudited)

The per barrel for Refining & Marketing margin is calculated based on net refinery throughput (excludes inter-refinery transfer volumes). The per barrel for the refining operating costs, refining planned turnaround costs and refining depreciation and amortization for the regions, as shown in the tables below, is calculated based on the gross refinery throughput (includes inter-refinery transfer volumes).

Refining operating costs exclude refining planned turnaround costs and refining depreciation and amortization expense.

Gulf Coast Region

Three Months Ended March 31,



2025



2024 Dollar per barrel of refinery throughput:









Refining & Marketing margin $ 11.75

$ 18.81 Refining operating costs

5.15



4.95 Refining planned turnaround costs

2.23



3.56 Refining depreciation and amortization

1.07



1.56











Refinery throughputs (mbpd):









Crude oil refined

1,013



983 Other charge and blendstocks

170



180 Gross refinery throughputs

1,183



1,163











Sour crude oil throughput (percent)

61



57 Sweet crude oil throughput (percent)

39



43











Refined product yields (mbpd):









Gasoline

598



569 Distillates

412



399 Propane

37



36 NGLs and petrochemicals

104



111 Heavy fuel oil

47



56 Asphalt

12



15 Total

1,210



1,186 Inter-region refinery transfers included in throughput and yields above (mbpd)

23



41













Mid-Continent Region

Three Months Ended March 31,



2025



2024 Dollar per barrel of refinery throughput:









Refining & Marketing margin $ 13.03

$ 18.75 Refining operating costs

4.91



5.27 Refining planned turnaround costs

0.63



1.11 Refining depreciation and amortization

1.40



1.49











Refinery throughputs (mbpd):









Crude oil refined

1,127



1,031 Other charge and blendstocks

65



70 Gross refinery throughputs

1,192



1,101











Sour crude oil throughput (percent)

24



27 Sweet crude oil throughput (percent)

76



73











Refined product yields (mbpd):









Gasoline

640



588 Distillates

434



382 Propane

21



19 NGLs and petrochemicals

32



33 Heavy fuel oil

11



16 Asphalt

62



66 Total

1,200



1,104 Inter-region refinery transfers included in throughput and yields above (mbpd)

7



13













West Coast Region

Three Months Ended March 31,



2025



2024 Dollar per barrel of refinery throughput:









Refining & Marketing margin $ 17.94

$ 22.17 Refining operating costs

8.50



9.75 Refining planned turnaround costs

3.18



3.75 Refining depreciation and amortization

1.48



1.54











Refinery throughputs (mbpd):









Crude oil refined

483



413 Other charge and blendstocks

35



52 Gross refinery throughputs

518



465











Sour crude oil throughput (percent)

65



65 Sweet crude oil throughput (percent)

35



35











Refined product yields (mbpd):









Gasoline

256



244 Distillates

184



164 Propane

9



9 NGLs and petrochemicals

34



28 Heavy fuel oil

42



24 Asphalt

-



- Total

525



469 Inter-region refinery transfers included in throughput and yields above (mbpd)

14



19













Midstream Operating Statistics (unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2025



2024 Pipeline throughputs (mbpd)(a)

6,022



5,389 Terminal throughputs (mbpd)

3,095



2,930 Gathering system throughputs (million cubic feet per day)(b)

6,516



6,226 Natural gas processed (million cubic feet per day)(b)

9,781



9,371 C2 (ethane) + NGLs fractionated (mbpd)(b)

660



632













(a) Includes common-carrier pipelines and private pipelines contributed to MPLX. Excludes equity method affiliate pipeline volumes. (b) Includes operating data for entities that have been consolidated into the MPLX financial statements as well as operating data for partnership-operated equity method investments.

Renewable Diesel Financial Data (unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions)

2025



2024 Renewable Diesel margin(a) $ 26

$ (5) Less:









Operating costs(b)

70



67 Distribution costs(c)

22



32 Other income(d)

(24)



(14) Renewable Diesel segment adjusted EBITDA $ (42)

$ (90)











Planned turnaround costs $ 11

$ 1 JV planned turnaround costs

8



- Depreciation and amortization

18



16 JV depreciation and amortization

22



22













(a) Sales revenue less cost of renewable inputs and purchased products. (b) Excludes planned turnaround and depreciation and amortization expense. (c) Excludes depreciation and amortization expense. (d) Includes income or loss from equity method investments, net gain or loss on disposal of assets and other income or loss.

Select Financial Data (unaudited)





March 31,

2025



December 31,

2024 (in millions of dollars)









Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,812

$ 3,210 Total consolidated debt(a)

30,910



27,481 MPC debt

8,492



6,533 MPLX debt

22,418



20,948 Redeemable noncontrolling interest

-



203 Equity

23,065



24,303











(in millions)









Shares outstanding

309



316













(a)Net of unamortized debt issuance costs and unamortized premium/discount, net.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management uses certain financial measures to evaluate our operating performance that are calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures we use are as follows:

Adjusted EBITDA

Amounts included in net income (loss) attributable to MPC and excluded from adjusted EBITDA include (i) net interest and other financial costs; (ii) provision/benefit for income taxes; (iii) noncontrolling interests; (iv) depreciation and amortization; (v) refining planned turnaround costs and (vi) other adjustments as deemed necessary, as shown in the table below. We believe excluding turnaround costs from this metric is useful for comparability to other companies as certain of our competitors defer these costs and amortize them between turnarounds.

Adjusted EBITDA is a financial performance measure used by management, industry analysts, investors, lenders, and rating agencies to assess the financial performance and operating results of our ongoing business operations. Additionally, we believe adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors for trending, analyzing and benchmarking our operating results from period to period as compared to other companies that may have different financing and capital structures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to income (loss) from operations, net income attributable to MPC, income before income taxes, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to MPC to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions)

2025



2024 Net income (loss) attributable to MPC $ (74)

$ 937 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

420



375 Provision for income taxes

37



293 Net interest and other financial costs

304



179 Depreciation and amortization

793



827 Renewable Diesel JV depreciation and amortization

22



22 Refining & Renewable Diesel planned turnaround costs

465



648 Renewable Diesel JV planned turnaround costs

8



- Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,975

$ 3,281













Refining & Marketing Margin

Refining & Marketing margin is defined as sales revenue less cost of refinery inputs and purchased products. We use and believe our investors use this non-GAAP financial measure to evaluate our Refining & Marketing segment's operating and financial performance as it is the most comparable measure to the industry's market reference product margins. This measure should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, Refining & Marketing gross margin or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our calculation thereof may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Refining & Marketing Segment Adjusted EBITDA to Refining & Marketing Gross Margin and Refining & Marketing Margin (unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions)

2025



2024 Refining & Marketing segment adjusted EBITDA $ 489

$ 1,986 Plus (Less):









Depreciation and amortization

(406)



(444) Refining planned turnaround costs

(454)



(647) Selling, general and administrative expenses

624



615 Income from equity method investments

(5)



(10) Other income

(68)



(244) Refining & Marketing gross margin

180



1,256 Plus (Less):









Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization)

2,984



3,109 Depreciation and amortization

406



444 Gross margin excluded from and other income included in Refining & Marketing margin(a)

(70)



(73) Other taxes included in Refining & Marketing margin

(70)



(59) Refining & Marketing margin $ 3,430

$ 4,677











Refining & Marketing margin by region:









Gulf Coast $ 1,227

$ 1,920 Mid-Continent

1,390



1,856 West Coast

813



901 Refining & Marketing margin $ 3,430

$ 4,677













(a) Reflects the gross margin, excluding depreciation and amortization, of other related operations included in the Refining & Marketing segment and processing of credit card transactions on behalf of certain of our marketing customers, net of other income.

Renewable Diesel Margin

Renewable Diesel margin is defined as sales revenue plus value attributable to qualifying regulatory credits earned during the period less cost of renewable inputs and purchased product costs. We use and believe our investors use this non-GAAP financial measure to evaluate our Renewable Diesel segment's operating and financial performance. This measure should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, Renewable Diesel gross margin or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our calculation thereof may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Renewable Diesel Segment Adjusted EBITDA to Renewable Diesel Gross Margin and Renewable Diesel Margin (unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions)

2025



2024 Renewable Diesel segment adjusted EBITDA $ (42)

$ (90) Plus (Less):









Depreciation and amortization

(18)



(16) JV depreciation and amortization

(22)



(22) Planned turnaround costs

(11)



(1) JV planned turnaround costs

(8)



- Selling, general and administrative expenses

9



14 Income from equity method investments

(16)



(13) Other income

(3)



- Renewable Diesel gross margin

(111)



(128) Plus (Less):









Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization)

98



86 Depreciation and amortization

18



16 Martinez JV depreciation and amortization

21



21 Renewable Diesel margin $ 26

$ (5)













