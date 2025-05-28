Marathon Petroleum Transport Driver Inducted Into NPTC Driver Hall of Fame

Key Points

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / Marathon Petroleum Transport Driver Donald "Todd" Young was inducted into the Driver Hall of Fame by the National Private Truck Council (NPTC) for his outstanding achievements in safety and community service.

"Todd has earned this honor because of his superior career performance and truly deserves it," said Markeise Moten, Transport Operations Supervisor at Marathon Petroleum. "Being added to the Driver Hall of Fame promotes excellence within the fleet and establishes a safety career goal for fellow drivers to target."

Young is part of Marathon Petroleum's Columbus fleet in Ohio. In 2013, he was named an NPTC Driver All Star for his safety record. To qualify for the Driver Hall of Fame, a driver must have three million miles, 20 years, or 50,000 hours of consecutive driving without a preventable accident.

Young started driving transport trucks while serving in the Marine Corps.

"I spent four years in the military hauling fuel and refueling various vehicles like fighter jets, tanks and jeeps all over the world," said Young. "After I was honorably discharged at 22 years old, I took a job driving school buses, but that only paid about $4 an hour back then."

A friend told him about a job driving for Marathon Petroleum, and he applied.

"I realized working for Marathon as a transport driver could help provide me a good foundation, where I could have the house, the car and start a family," said Young.

Nearly 40 years later, he says he was right. He is home every night, and the pay, health and financial benefits, and stability in the industry have allowed him to live the life he wanted. He's been married to his wife Marcy for 30 years, and they have two children, seven grandchildren and are fostering a child. He credits a disciplined lifestyle for allowing him to stay safe on the road for all these years.

"As a driver, you need good sleep habits and a happy home life, so you can focus when you are driving," said Todd. "On the road, I strictly follow the Smith System for effective defensive driving. I don't let myself get distracted when I'm behind the wheel. There's too much at stake."

"Being added to the Driver Hall of Fame promotes excellence within the fleet and establishes a safety career goal for fellow drivers to target."

While Young says the core job of transporting products hasn't changed much over the last four decades, he has seen technology affect the way they do business.

"We used to collect paper checks from the convenience store owner/operators for the gas we delivered," said Young. "And we would call dispatch from the gas station phones to get updates on the schedule. Now we have GPS hardwired in the truck, safety cameras to monitor our driving, and we aren't taking paper checks anymore."

Outside of work, Young has spent time volunteering in his community. He has participated in classroom career day events and tutored young people in science and math - subjects he was naturally good at in school. He also volunteered with the American Red Cross, delivering blood products to local hospitals.

Looking back on his career, he's proud of what he's accomplished, and he encourages others to consider driving for Marathon Petroleum. He shares this advice with anyone looking for a long-term career.

"Show up on time. Do your job well and get home safe. You're golden. It's that simple," said Young.

