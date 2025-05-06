Peab AB: Interim report January - March 2025: Stable start of the year

Peab Interim report January - March 2025

"The first quarter of the year was stable for Peab despite substantial uncertainty in the world around us. We can report a high level of orders received for the quarter and almost unchanged net sales. Operations in business area Civil Engineering developed well while a cautious market in new home production continued to affect business areas Construction and Project Development", says Jesper Göransson, President and CEO of Peab.

Summary according to segment reporting:

January - March 2025

Net sales SEK 10,925 million (11,141)

Operating profit SEK -278 million (-106)

Operating margin -2.5 percent (-1.0)

Pre-tax profit SEK -384 million (-182)

Earnings per share before and after dilution SEK -1.24 (-0.45)

Orders received SEK 16,574 million (17,889)

Order backlog SEK 51,955 million (47,808)

Cash flow before financing SEK -363 million (-218)

Net debt SEK 8,266 million (9,139)

Net debt/equity ratio 0.5 (0.6)

For further information, please contact:

Jesper Göransson, President and CEO of Peab, is reached through

Juha Hartomaa, Head of Investor Relations Peab, +46 725 33 31 45

This information is information that Peab AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at May 6, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. CET.

