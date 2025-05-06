WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. trade deficit spiked by much more than expected in the month of March, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday.The report said the trade deficit soared to a record high $140.5 billion in March from a revised $123.2 billion in February.Economists had expected the trade deficit to widen to $129.0 billion from the $122.7 billion originally reported for the previous month.The much bigger than expected trade deficit came as the value of imports surged by 4.4 percent to $419.0 billion, while the value of exports crept up by 0.2 percent to $278.5 billion.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX